Egypt vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for World Cup 2022 play-off
Egypt and Senegal would have both been hoping to figure prominently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but only one will be able to take their place at another major tournament after being drawn together in the CAF play-offs.
After topping their respective groups in the second-round stage, the Pharaohs and Lions of Teranga will now go head-to-head for the right to claim one of five qualification spots that remain up for grabs.
Ahead of an eagerly-anticipated two-legged tie, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how to stay right up to date with a thrilling end to the African qualification campaign.
Egypt vs Senegal dates & kick-off times
Game
Egypt vs Senegal
Date
March 25
Kick-off time
7:30pm GMT/3:30pm ET
How to watch Egypt vs Senegal on TV & live stream online
Egypt’s hosting of AFCON champions Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium will not be broadcast on television in the UK, but it can be streamed for free on Mola TV.
In the United States, the game will be available on ESPN+, with millions around the world ready to tune in and catch a glimpse of some superstar performers in action.
UK TV channel
UK online stream
N/A
Mola TV
US TV channel
US online stream
N/A
ESPN+
Will Salah & Mane play?
Egypt general manager Diaa El-Sayed has confirmed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will be available to figure in a crucial contest for his country despite seeing just 34 minutes of action at club level due to injury since March 12.
Seny Dieng and Alfred Gomis are among those to have missed out for Senegal after picking up untimely knocks, but another Anfield icon – Sadio Mane – is in contention to figure after being rested by Jurgen Klopp as the Reds edged out Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Egypt squad
Goalkeepers
Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco FC)
Defenders
Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmomen, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Omar Kamal (Future FC), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek)
Midfielders
Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Nabil Emad Dunga (Pyramids FC), Emam Ashour (Zamalek)
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Istanbul Basaksehir), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Marwan Hamdi (Smouha), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek)
Senegal squad
Goalkeepers
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alioune Badara Faty (Casa Sport), Bingourou Camara (Sporting Charleroi)
Defenders
Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Abdou Diallo (PSG), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Fode-Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Youssouf Sabaly (Sevilla), Abdoulaye Seck (Antwerp)
Midfielders
Idrissa Gana Gueye (PSG), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz), Moustapha Name (Paris FC), Loum Ndiaye (FC Porto), Pape Gueye (Marseille)
Forwards
Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Keita Balde Diao (Cagliari), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal)
Egypt vs Senegal: Head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Result
Feb 6, 2022
Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 0-0 Egypt (4-2 on pens)
Nov 15, 2014
Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 0-1 Senegal
Sep 5, 2014
Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 2-0 Egypt
Feb 7, 2006
Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 2-1 Senegal
Oct 10, 2003
International friendly
Egypt 1-0 Senegal
Jan 20, 2002
Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 0-1 Senegal
May 6, 2001
World Cup
Egypt 1-0 Senegal
Oct 4, 2000
Wolrd Cup
Senegal 0-0 Egypt
Jan 28, 2000
Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 1-0 Senegal
The most recent meeting between Egypt and Senegal saw them square off in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
A tight contest delivered no goals across 120 minutes, meaning that the destination of the prestigious trophy had to be decided in a penalty shootout.
With Egypt failing with two of their efforts – meaning that Salah never even got the chance to step up for their fifth – it was left to Mane to seal a historic first continental crown for Senegal.