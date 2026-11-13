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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logoEgypt
team-logoMalawi
Watch Egypt vs Malawi for free with a 5-day Fubo trial
Neil Bennett
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Egypt vs Malawi live streams: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualification soccer for free and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Egypt vs Malawi
Egypt
Malawi
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Egypt and Malawi, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's soccer game between Egypt and Malawi will be broadcast live on beIN Sports which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

Stream Egypt vs Malawi with a 5 day trialStream free

What Fubo plan is beIN Sports on?

You can find beIN Sports on the following Fubo plan(s):

  • Pro
  • Elite
  • Latino

Egypt vs Malawi Match Preview

Egypt host Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Pharaohs looking to extend their lead at the top of Group B and move closer to securing a place at the tournament.

Ali Maher's side arrive in strong shape. Egypt reached the World Cup knockout rounds this summer before a 3-2 defeat to Argentina, and they have carried that momentum into qualification, beating South Sudan 5-0 and drawing 0-0 with Angola in their two most recent AFCON qualifiers.

A 1-0 friendly loss to South Africa in October was a minor setback, but Egypt's overall form across competitions has been encouraging. Playing at home, they will be heavy favourites to take three points.

Malawi come into this fixture under pressure. Callisto Pasuwa's side sit third in Group B after a 3-1 defeat to Angola in their last qualifier, a result that halted the momentum built from a 2-1 win over South Sudan the week before.

The Flames have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and finding goals while keeping them out at the other end has been a persistent problem for Pasuwa's squad.

History offers little comfort for the visitors. Egypt have won each of their last three competitive meetings with Malawi, including a 4-0 away victory in March 2023 during the previous qualification cycle.

Stream Egypt vs Malawi with a 5 day trialStream free

Team News and Injury Latest

Egypt vs Malawi lineups

Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
Formation
Malawi crest
Malawi
MWI
M. ShobeirM. ShobeirM. HanyM. HanyH. AbdelmaguidH. AbdelmaguidA. FatouhA. FatouhR. RabiaR. RabiaZizoZizoM. LasheenM. LasheenN. MaherN. MaherM. SalahM. SalahTrezeguetTrezeguetO. MarmoushO. Marmoushteam-logoG. Medulla Chikookateam-logoN. Nyasuluteam-logoE. Nyirendateam-logoG. Chirwateam-logoB. MpokeraP. MwaunguluP. Mwaunguluteam-logoC. Petroteam-logoL. Njaliwateam-logoW. Mpinganjirateam-logoR. Mbuluteam-logoB. Adepoju
Malawi crest
Malawi
MWI
Egypt

Starting XI

Malawi

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Maher
  • C. Pasuwa

Egypt manager Ali Maher has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Malawi head coach Callisto Pasuwa has also yet to provide details on the fitness or availability of his squad. No confirmed lineup or injury information is available, and team news will be updated as it comes in.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Head to Head

EgyptDrawMalawi
4
1
0
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
0
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
4
FT
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
2
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
0
FT
Friendlies
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
2
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
1
FT
Friendlies
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
1
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CAF
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
2
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2023, when Egypt won 4-0 away in Malawi during AFCON qualification. That followed a 2-0 Egypt home win just four days earlier in the same qualification round. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Egypt have won four and drawn one, with Malawi yet to claim a victory. Egypt have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

EGY

EGY - Form

AUS
W1-1
ARG
L3-2
ANG
D0-0
SSU
W0-5
RSA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MWI

MWI - Form

BWA
L0-1
ETH
L1-0
ETH
D1-1
SSU
W2-1
ANG
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Egypt have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding three in that period. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly defeat to South Africa, though they posted a dominant 5-0 win over South Sudan in AFCON qualification before that. The five-match run also includes a 0-0 draw with Angola and a 3-2 World Cup defeat to Argentina.

Malawi have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Angola in AFCON qualification, which followed a 2-1 win over South Sudan in the previous qualifier. The Flames also drew 1-1 with Ethiopia in a friendly earlier in the run.

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