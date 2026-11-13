Egypt vs Malawi live streams: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualification soccer for free and without cable

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Egypt vs Malawi Match Preview

Egypt host Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Pharaohs looking to extend their lead at the top of Group B and move closer to securing a place at the tournament.

Ali Maher's side arrive in strong shape. Egypt reached the World Cup knockout rounds this summer before a 3-2 defeat to Argentina, and they have carried that momentum into qualification, beating South Sudan 5-0 and drawing 0-0 with Angola in their two most recent AFCON qualifiers.

A 1-0 friendly loss to South Africa in October was a minor setback, but Egypt's overall form across competitions has been encouraging. Playing at home, they will be heavy favourites to take three points.

Malawi come into this fixture under pressure. Callisto Pasuwa's side sit third in Group B after a 3-1 defeat to Angola in their last qualifier, a result that halted the momentum built from a 2-1 win over South Sudan the week before.

The Flames have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and finding goals while keeping them out at the other end has been a persistent problem for Pasuwa's squad.

History offers little comfort for the visitors. Egypt have won each of their last three competitive meetings with Malawi, including a 4-0 away victory in March 2023 during the previous qualification cycle.

Team News and Injury Latest

Egypt manager Ali Maher has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Malawi head coach Callisto Pasuwa has also yet to provide details on the fitness or availability of his squad. No confirmed lineup or injury information is available, and team news will be updated as it comes in.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2023, when Egypt won 4-0 away in Malawi during AFCON qualification. That followed a 2-0 Egypt home win just four days earlier in the same qualification round. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Egypt have won four and drawn one, with Malawi yet to claim a victory. Egypt have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Egypt have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding three in that period. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly defeat to South Africa, though they posted a dominant 5-0 win over South Sudan in AFCON qualification before that. The five-match run also includes a 0-0 draw with Angola and a 3-2 World Cup defeat to Argentina.

Malawi have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Angola in AFCON qualification, which followed a 2-1 win over South Sudan in the previous qualifier. The Flames also drew 1-1 with Ethiopia in a friendly earlier in the run.