Egbuchulam: Nigerian striker joins Chinese side Meizhou Hakka

The 27-year-old forward has completed his move to the Chinese second division after agreeing terms with the Huitang Stadium outfit

Chisom Egbuchulam has joined Chinese League One club Meizhou Hakka from ’s Suwon FC.

The Nigerian striker only spent one season with the South Korean outfit and made impactful showings, scoring 18 goals in the K League 2.

Last month, Egbuchulam was honoured with Suwon’s Player of the Year award, following his outstanding displays.

However, the forward will now continue his exploits in the Chinese second division after teaming up with the Huitang Stadium outfit.

Before leaving for Europe, the 27-year-old striker starred for Enugu in the Professional Football League.

In 2017, he joined Swedish side BK Hacken on loan before sealing a permanent move to another rival club Falkenberg.

Egbuchulam will be expected to play a key role for Meizhou Hakka in their quest to secure promotion to the at the end of the season.