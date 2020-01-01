Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Hibernian and Derby County defender

The Super Eagles star has returned to Scotland in his quest to reignite his career, teaming up with the Almondvale Stadium outfit

Scottish Premiership side have announced the signing of Efe Ambrose on a free transfer.

The international, who had featured for and , has returned to and signed an 18-month-contract with the Almondvale Stadium outfit.

The centre-back has been without a club since he was released by Championship side at the end of 2018-19 season after failing to make a single appearance for Frank Lampard’s former club.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old completed his move to Livingston in his quest to reignite his career with the side.

✍🏻| Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose on an 18-month-contract.



Efe will wear the number 25 shirt and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to old club, Hibernian.



Efe will wear the number 25 shirt and goes straight into the squad for Saturday's trip to old club, Hibernian.

Ambrose will link up with Angola’s Dolly Menga, ’s Keaghan Jacobs, Togo’s Steve Lawson and ’s Aymen Souda at Almondvale Stadium.

The defender will wear the number 25 shirt and could make his debut for his new club when they take on his former side Hibernian on Saturday.