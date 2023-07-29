Eden Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers since leaving Real Madrid and rejecting Inter Miami

The former Belgium international is considering calling it quits following his Real Madrid exit and rejection of an MLS move.

Hazard considering retirement

Parted ways with Madrid by mutual consent

Rejected offers from Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Spanish publication AS, former Belgian international forward Eden Hazard might be leaning towards a premature retirement following his exit from Real Madrid and the rejection of MLS outfit Inter Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having signed from Chelsea for a club-record fee in 2019, Hazard arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a ton of expectations as he was signed just one year after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

However, his never-ending struggles with fitness resulted in his role getting diminished season after season, to the point where he would be an unused substitute. While the 32-year-old struggled to regain his form, a certain Brazilian youngster blossomed and make the left-wing position his own. After four seasons of disappointment, Real Madrid and Hazard reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract after the 2022-23 season finished, a year before it would expire.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the former Lille prodigy hoped to receive offers from European clubs, he received an offer from Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami as David Beckham hoped to add Hazard to his team after signing Lionel Messi.

However, Hazard is seriously considering retirement, at the early age of 32, as he is yet to receive any substantial offer from a European club.

IN TWO PHOTOS

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? It remains to be seen whether Hazard finds any employers or whether his time as a free agent eventually leads to him hanging up his boots.