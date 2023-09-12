Ecuador vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification match between Ecuador and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ecuador will take on Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

The hosts won three friendlies in a row in 2023, before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina in their first competitive game of the year. Lionel Messi's 78th minute goal killed Ecuador's hopes of pulling off a shock in the opening game of the qualification stage.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are unbeaten since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup. They have won their last three games in a row, and that included a 3-1 win over Chile in the opening game of the qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Uruguay kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm EDT Venue: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado

The game between Ecuador and Uruguay will be played at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 5pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Ecuador vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Ecuador boss Felix Sanchez may contemplate shifting to a more conventional 4-4-2 setup for this match to enable Pervis Estupinan to play in a more advanced role on the left wing.

While Ecuador struggled to create clear-cut chances in the previous game, Kevin Rodriguez showed promise after coming off the bench and he'll aim to form a partnership with Enner Valencia in attack.

Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Torres, Arboleda, Pacho, Hurtado; Cifuentes, Gruezo, Caicedo, Estupinan; Rodriguez, Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Domínguez, Galíndez, Ramírez Defenders: Estupiñán, Arboleda, Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chávez, Realpe, Ordóñez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Plata, Caicedo, Cifuentes, Alcívar, Ortiz, Páez Forwards: Valencia, Julio, Rodríguez

Uruguay team news

In the last game, Facundo Pellistri was substituted early for Brian Rodriguez. The attacking midfielder from Club America will hope to secure a spot in the starting lineup this time around, supporting Darwin Nunez and Maximiliano Araujo in the final third.

Considering the outcome of the previous match, Marcelo Bielsa may be tempted to stick with the same starting XI. His lineup featured the impressive trio of Valverde and De la Cruz flanking Manuel Ugarte in Uruguay's midfield. Indeed, River Plate star De la Cruz scored two goals as his side beat Chile in their most recent outing.

Uruguay predicted XI: Rochet; Nandez; Caceres, Vina, Piquerez; Valverde, Ugarte, De la Cruz; Pellistri, Nunez, Araujo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Mele, Israel Defenders: Viña, Olivera, Piquerez, Méndez, Cáceres, Bueno, Rodríguez, Olaza Midfielders: Valverde, Nández, De la Cruz, Ugarte, Carballo, Martínez Forwards: Gómez, Rodríguez, Núñez, Torres, Pellistri, Canobbio, Olivera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2021 Uruguay 1 - 0 Ecuador World Cup qualifier October 2020 Ecuador 4 - 2 Uruguay World Cup qualifier June 2019 Uruguay 4 - 0 Ecuador Copa America November 2016 Uruguay 2 - 1 Ecuador World Cup qualifier November 2015 Ecuador 2 - 1 Uruguay World Cup qualifier

Useful links