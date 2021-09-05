Ecuador vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Tri saw off Paraguay to increase their hold on third place but know that La Roja - edged out by Brazil - will present a fearsome test of their own

Ecuador will be after back-to-back wins in their quest for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they face Chile in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito this weekend.

La Tri saw off Paraguay to increase their hold on third place with seven games played but know that La Roja - edged out by Brazil - will present a fearsome test of their own too.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Team news & rosters

Position Ecuador roster Goalkeepers Galindez, Oritz, Ramirez* Defenders Torres, Hincapie, Leon, Estupinan, Guerra*, Arreaga, Hurtado*, Castillo, Palacios Midfielders Mena, Mendez, Arroyo, Diaz, Plata, Cifuentes, Rojas, Sornoza, Gaibor, Julio, Franco, Caicedo Forwards Valencia, Campana, Estrada, Angulo, Corozo*

*denotes uncapped player

La Tri couldn't have asked for a sharper start to their September international break, coming up with the three points to further cement their place inside the top four of the qualifying table with seven games gone.

Carlos Gruezo, a late call-up to the squad, is likely to keep his spot in midfield, as Gustavo Alfaro looks to back up a crucial win with another major scalp this weekend.

Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Galindez; Leon, Arreaga, Torres; Franco, Gruezo, Gaibor, Estupinan; Mena, Valencia, Rojas.

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Bravo, Arias, Castellon Defenders Medel, Isla, Mena, Maripan, Roco, P Diaz, Vegas, N Diaz, Huerta* Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar, Jimenez, Valdes, Baeza, Alarcon, Galdames, Allende*, Nunez* Forwards Vargas, Meneses, Palacios, Morales, Valencia

*denotes uncapped player

Having gone down narrowly to the Selecao for the second time in as many games, Martin Lasarte may view his side's second trip of the international break as a must-win for their qualification hopes.

The lack of Alexis Sanchez, Ben Brereton Diaz and Francisco Sierralta still hurts however, while Guillermo Maripan and Erick Pulgar are now suspended for this clash, forcing changes.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Bravo; Isla, P. Diaz, Medal, Roco, Mena; Aranguiz, Jimenez, Vidal; Vargas, Morales.

Last five results

Ecuador results Chile results Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2) Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2) Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3) Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27) Chile 0-2 Paraguay (Jun 24) Ecuador 2-2 Peru (Jun 23) Uruguay 1-1 Chile (Jun 21) Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador (Jun 20) Chile 1-0 Bolivia (Jun 18)

Head-to-head