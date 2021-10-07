Ecuador vs Bolivia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ecuador will continue their chase for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth when they welcome struggling Bolivia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil.

La Tri lie fourth in their federation-wide group heading into the October international break and know that a victory against La Verde would bolster their prospects of success.

Games Ecuador vs Bolivia Date October 7, 2021 Times 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Ecuador roster Goalkeepers Dominguez, Oritz, Ramirez* Defenders Arboleda, Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Arreaga, Palacios, Torres, Hincapie, Leon, Castillo Midfielders Mena, Gruezo, Mendez, Ayrton Preciado, Gaibor, Plata, Franco, Caicedo, Rojas, Sarmiento* Forwards Valencia, Estrada, B. Angulo, J. Angulo*

*denotes uncapped player

La Tri lie ahead of Colombia on goal difference as they enter the latest phase of qualification - and Gustavo Alfaro knows that anything other than a three-point haul in fixtures like these risk ruining his side's prospects.

Alexander Dominguez will skipper the side in goal, while there could be a debut for Brighton teenager Jeremy Sarmiento following his inclusion.

Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Dominguez; Castillo, Leon, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Franco, Gaibor, Gruezo, Caicedo, Valencia, Estrada.

Position Bolivia roster Goalkeepers Lampe, Cordano, Jairo Cuellar*, Gutierrez*, Sandy* Defenders Bejarano, Jose Sagredo, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Quinteros, Jesus Sagredo, Enoumba, Reyes, M. Alvarez*, S. Alvarez*, Barbery*, Barbosa*, Guzman*, Prieto*, Rodriguez*, Vaca*, J. Velasco* Midfielders Justiniano, Saavedra, R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saucedo, Villarroel, Ribera, Cespedes, Gonzales, Villamil, Lima*, W. Velasco* Forwards Moreno, Arce, Ramallo, Algaranaz, Chura, Abrego, Jaume Cuellar, Garcia, Gutierrez, Orozco, Briceno*, Flores*, Martinez*, Montenegro*, Salvatierra*, Tomianovic*, Torrico*, Uzeda*

*denotes uncapped player

Cesar Farias has named a 50-man-plus squad for this month's games, littered with uncapped players in line for their first games - but it will likely be the old hands that La Verde turn to in pursuit of victory on the road.

Their three-decade absence from the World Cup is unlikely to change on this latest road to Qatar, but with Marcelo Moreno fronting their ranks, they can hope to spring some surprises.

Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Jesus Sagredo, Jusino, Haquin, Quinteros, Jose Sagredo; Saavedra, Justiniano, Villarroel; H. Vaca, Moreno.

Last five results

Ecuador results Bolivia results Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 9) Ecuador 0-0 Chile (Sep 5) Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5) Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2) Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3) Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27) Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay (Jun 24)

Head-to-head