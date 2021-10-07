Ecuador vs Bolivia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Ecuador will continue their chase for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth when they welcome struggling Bolivia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil.
La Tri lie fourth in their federation-wide group heading into the October international break and know that a victory against La Verde would bolster their prospects of success.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Ecuador vs Bolivia
|Date
|October 7, 2021
|Times
|8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 5
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Ecuador roster
|Goalkeepers
|Dominguez, Oritz, Ramirez*
|Defenders
|Arboleda, Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Arreaga, Palacios, Torres, Hincapie, Leon, Castillo
|Midfielders
|Mena, Gruezo, Mendez, Ayrton Preciado, Gaibor, Plata, Franco, Caicedo, Rojas, Sarmiento*
|Forwards
|Valencia, Estrada, B. Angulo, J. Angulo*
*denotes uncapped player
La Tri lie ahead of Colombia on goal difference as they enter the latest phase of qualification - and Gustavo Alfaro knows that anything other than a three-point haul in fixtures like these risk ruining his side's prospects.
Alexander Dominguez will skipper the side in goal, while there could be a debut for Brighton teenager Jeremy Sarmiento following his inclusion.
Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Dominguez; Castillo, Leon, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Franco, Gaibor, Gruezo, Caicedo, Valencia, Estrada.
|Position
|Bolivia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lampe, Cordano, Jairo Cuellar*, Gutierrez*, Sandy*
|Defenders
|Bejarano, Jose Sagredo, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Quinteros, Jesus Sagredo, Enoumba, Reyes, M. Alvarez*, S. Alvarez*, Barbery*, Barbosa*, Guzman*, Prieto*, Rodriguez*, Vaca*, J. Velasco*
|Midfielders
|Justiniano, Saavedra, R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saucedo, Villarroel, Ribera, Cespedes, Gonzales, Villamil, Lima*, W. Velasco*
|Forwards
|Moreno, Arce, Ramallo, Algaranaz, Chura, Abrego, Jaume Cuellar, Garcia, Gutierrez, Orozco, Briceno*, Flores*, Martinez*, Montenegro*, Salvatierra*, Tomianovic*, Torrico*, Uzeda*
*denotes uncapped player
Cesar Farias has named a 50-man-plus squad for this month's games, littered with uncapped players in line for their first games - but it will likely be the old hands that La Verde turn to in pursuit of victory on the road.
Their three-decade absence from the World Cup is unlikely to change on this latest road to Qatar, but with Marcelo Moreno fronting their ranks, they can hope to spring some surprises.
Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Jesus Sagredo, Jusino, Haquin, Quinteros, Jose Sagredo; Saavedra, Justiniano, Villarroel; H. Vaca, Moreno.
Last five results
|Ecuador results
|Bolivia results
|Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9)
|Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 9)
|Ecuador 0-0 Chile (Sep 5)
|Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5)
|Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay (Sep 2)
|Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2)
|Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Jul 3)
|Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28)
|Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27)
|Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay (Jun 24)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/29/2021
|Ecuador 2-1 Bolivia
|11/12/2020
|Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador
|9/10/2019
|Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia
|10/11/2016
|Bolivia 2-2 Ecuador
|10/13/2015
|Bolivia 0-2 Ecuador