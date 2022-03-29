Ecuador vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Argentina will aim to pick up yet another victory across their CONMEBOL qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they make the trip to face Ecuador at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Tuesday.

La Albiceleste have gone unbeaten throughout this stage of the route to November's tournament and would surely love to ensure they finish on a high note against their hosts, who themselves are already assured of a place in the finals too.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Ecuador vs Argentina Date March 29, 2022 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Ecuador roster Goalkeepers Galindez, Ramirez, Pinos Defenders Arboleda, Estupinan, Preciado, Arreaga, Hincapie, Palacios, Castillo, Leon Midfielders Gruezo, Mena, Mendez, Plata, Ibarra, M. Caicedo, Franco, Rojas, Cifuentes, Carcelen, Sarmiento, Cabezas Forwards Valencia, Estrada, J. Caicedo, Reasco

Back in the hat after missing out on Russia 2018, Ecuador will make their fourth World Cup finals appearance when they arrive in Qatar later this year.

They have only once got past the group stage, when they were handed a last-16 loss by England and David Beckham, but they'll harbour hopes of a surprise deep run this time around.

Predicted Ecuador starting XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Mendez; Castillo, Mena, Rojas; Valencia.

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, Musso, Rulli Defenders Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, F. Carboni Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Palacios, Ocampos, Lanzini, Mac Allister, V. Carboni, Garnacho, Romero, Soule Forwards Messi, A. Correa, J. Correa, Alvarez, Boye, Geralnik, Paz

A comfortable victory over Venezuela last time out continues to ease Argentina through the gears as they aim to become the first South American side to win the World Cup in two decades.

It remains the major miss in Lionel Messi's career, and with Angel Di Maria confirming he will step away from the national set-up at the end of the year, they'll have plenty of motivation to finally go the distance, as one of the favourites.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: Armani; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes; Gonzalez, Di Maria, A Correa; Messi.

Last five results

Ecuador results Argentina results Paraguay 3-1 Ecuador (Mar 24) Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (Mar 24) Peru 1-1 Ecuador (Feb 1) Argentina 1-0 Colombia (Feb 1) Ecuador 1-1 Brazil (Jan 27) Chile 1-2 Argentina (Jan 27) El Salvador 1-1 Ecuador (Dec 4 2021) Argentina 0-0 Brazil (Nov 16 2021) Chile 0-2 Ecuador (Nov 16 2021) Uruguay 0-1 Argentina (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head