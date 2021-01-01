East Bengal: All you need to know about newest signing Bright Enobakhare

Goal takes a look at the career of East Bengal's new Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare...

have roped in 22-year-old Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare as their seventh foreigner in the ongoing (ISL) season on the very first day of the transfer window.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers player comes to the ISL with the experience of playing in the English Championship, Scottish Premier League and Greece's 1.

The Red and Golds, who are currently struggling at the bottom of the league table after seven matches into the season, have suffered due to poor finishing. Both their Indian recruits, Jeje Lalpekhlua (coming back from a long injury) and Balwant Singh have not impressed while their foreign recruit Aaron Amadi-Holloway has struggled with fitness issues. He and has played just one game against Hyderabad FC where he had come on as a substitute.

Fowler would hope that Enobakhare shines at the Red and Golds and solves the team's goal scoring woes.

Here is all you need to know about East Bengal’s newest recruit Bright Enobakhare.

Jersey Number: 10

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Enobakhare moved to from in 2013 and joined Birmingham based club Northfield Town FC's youth team. After spending a year there, he moved to Wolverhampton's junior side.

During the 2015-16 season, the forward was promoted to ' senior side where he made his professional debut for the club in the Championship against United FC. His first-ever goal in senior football came against Barnet FC while playing for Wolves in the League Cup

Championship experience

The Nigerian forward played only seven matches in the Championship in his debut season as a professional player but did not score any goal. The 2017-18 season proved to be an eventful year for the youngster. Under Nuno Espírito Santo who joined the club that season as manager, Enobakhare appeared in 21 Championship games out of which he started in 16 and scored one goal. He also played in three League Cup matches which included facing Pep Guardiola's in the third round. He played his part in Wolves earning their promotion to the Premier League that seasoon.

Enobakhare spent the 2018-19 season mostly on loan. The striker was first sent on loan to Scottish Premier League side FC and later to Coventry City. In , he played six matches without scoring any goal but in the second half of the season at Coventry, he played 18 League One matches and scored six times.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the striker moved to Athletic on another loan spell in the Championship. He managed to play in just two league games for Wigan and spent most of the season training with the club's U23 side.

International experience

Bright Enobakhare has represented Nigeria at the youth level. He was a part of Nigerian U23 side which took part in the U23 African Nations Cup in 2019. He played two matches, one against and the other one against the South African U23 side.

Last Stint

In his last stint, Enobakhare plied his trade with Greek top division side where he played just one match against Lamia FC and scored one goal. The Nigerian had joined the club in June 2020 but later decided to mutually terminate his contract.