San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Earthquakes and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Union will travel to face their Western Conference rivals, San Jose Earthquakes, in an effort to extend their winning streak.

The Quakes also hold a playoff spot despite winning just one of their past five games, while Union now hope to maintain their lead over a potent pursuing pack in the East after securing their third consecutive victory last time out.

Philadelphia Union, one of several clubs following Cincinnati FC, are on a nine-match MLS winning streak heading into their trip to the West this weekend. Cincinnati FC is one of the best teams in the league and currently leads the logjammed Eastern Conference by seven points.

Jim Curtin's team has seen results improve with time as a result of their spirited play and strong defensive strategy. Last week, after following up a 3-1 triumph against New York City with a win against Charlotte FC at home, they once again earned all three points.

After suffering losses in the CONCACAF Champions League and the US Open Cup, both of which they were eliminated from last month, Philadelphia has recently shown that they can be nearly unbeatable at home, where they have held their last four MLS opponents without scoring. However, they have been less successful away from home.

The San Jose Earthquakes lost to the Philadelphia Union both on that occasion four years ago and in their most recent match in March at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, with their previous MLS victory over the Union coming back in 2013.

Luchi Gonzalez's team was held scoreless by Colorado the previous time out after snapping a three-match losing run by defeating the then-leaders of the Western Conference Seattle Sounders to close May in fine fashion.

Just before the hour mark, the Rapids were reduced to ten men, but San Jose still needed a penalty save from Brazilian custodian Daniel to keep a point, moving them up to fifth in the Western Conference.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes and Philadelphia Union face off on Jun 10 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, SJ Earthquakes has won only once, while Philadelphia Union has thrice. The last three games have all ended in favour of the Union.

