San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Saturday, Philadelphia Union will travel to face their Western Conference rivals, San Jose Earthquakes, in an effort to extend their winning streak.
The Quakes also hold a playoff spot despite winning just one of their past five games, while Union now hope to maintain their lead over a potent pursuing pack in the East after securing their third consecutive victory last time out.
Philadelphia Union, one of several clubs following Cincinnati FC, are on a nine-match MLS winning streak heading into their trip to the West this weekend. Cincinnati FC is one of the best teams in the league and currently leads the logjammed Eastern Conference by seven points.
Jim Curtin's team has seen results improve with time as a result of their spirited play and strong defensive strategy. Last week, after following up a 3-1 triumph against New York City with a win against Charlotte FC at home, they once again earned all three points.
After suffering losses in the CONCACAF Champions League and the US Open Cup, both of which they were eliminated from last month, Philadelphia has recently shown that they can be nearly unbeatable at home, where they have held their last four MLS opponents without scoring. However, they have been less successful away from home.
The San Jose Earthquakes lost to the Philadelphia Union both on that occasion four years ago and in their most recent match in March at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, with their previous MLS victory over the Union coming back in 2013.
Luchi Gonzalez's team was held scoreless by Colorado the previous time out after snapping a three-match losing run by defeating the then-leaders of the Western Conference Seattle Sounders to close May in fine fashion.
Just before the hour mark, the Rapids were reduced to ten men, but San Jose still needed a penalty save from Brazilian custodian Daniel to keep a point, moving them up to fifth in the Western Conference.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time
|Date:
|Jun 10, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|PayPal Park
San Jose Earthquakes and Philadelphia Union face off on Jun 10 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams
|Apple TV
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Earthquakes team news
Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.
San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Marcinkowski, Ochoa
|Defenders
|Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo
|Midfielders
|Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris
|Forwards
|Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan
Philadelphia team news
Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Bendik
|Defenders
|Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner
|Midfielders
|Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach
|Forwards
|Uhre, Carranza, Torres
Head-to-Head Record
Over their last five games, SJ Earthquakes has won only once, while Philadelphia Union has thrice. The last three games have all ended in favour of the Union.