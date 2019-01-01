Dyche frustrated with officials after Man United late show denies Burnley

The Clarets were minutes from a famous win at Old Trafford and their manager believes those in charge were at fault in a frenetic finish

Sean Dyche was unhappy with a key offside decision and the amount of injury time played in Burnley's dramatic 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Clarets looked to be heading for a first away win over United since 1962 when Chris Wood doubled the lead in the 81st minute after Ashley Barnes had put them ahead.

However, a penalty from Paul Pogba gave the Red Devils a lifeline before Victor Lindelof snatched a 92nd-minute equaliser, turning in the rebound after Alexis Sanchez's header was saved by Tom Heaton.

Dyche was frustrated that five minutes of time was added on at the end of the match, while he felt Lindelof had scored from an offside position, but he was nonetheless proud of his players.

"It was an excellent performance; we know they are in fine form," he told BBC Sport. "We were resilient, we are getting harder and harder to beat, and we can score goals as well.

"The bravery is coming back to the team. Fantastic credit to the players; [it was] a firm draw. Our performances lately have picked up. Their will, desire and mentality is growing all the time.

PIC: Ashley Barnes puts the Clarets ahead at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/FrDyKNfa1N — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 29, 2019

"I don't know where the five minutes of stoppage time came from. That's a bugbear because it gave the crowd a lift. I also think Lindelof is offside when Alexis Sanchez heads it but, like I say, the margins are tight."

Burnley goalkeeper Heaton, who made seven saves during a fine display against his old club, hopes the result could prove a turning point in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

"It's a tough one to swallow," he said. "We were running on empty at the end. Obviously, it's a little sore right now but going forward it's an excellent point for us.

"They have been on a great run, but we just focused on ourselves, kept our shape right, restricted them, had no fear and I think we approached it well.

"They are obviously going to come at you. We defended fantastically for most of it and we will take a lot of positives. A point at Old Trafford in the form they are in is a good one.

"We feel like we have turned the corner a little but it's important we take that momentum forward.

"It's not going to be straight forward between now and the end of the season, but we embrace that challenge, starting with Southampton on Saturday."