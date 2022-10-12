Dybala faces race against time to be fit for World Cup after scans reveal extent of thigh injury

Paulo Dybala is facing a race to be fit for the World Cup with after scans have revealed the severity of the freak injury he suffered with Roma.

Has been Roma's star man this season

Got injured scoring penalty against Lecce

Could miss World Cup with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Jose Mourinho and Roma supporters went from ecstasy to panic over the weekend when Dybala scored the penalty to give them the lead - and ultimately the win - against Lecce. The 28-year-old made no mistake from the spot but jogged off rather gingerly in celebration before receiving treatment and having to be substituted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given his record of five goals and two assists in eight Serie A games this season, there was plenty of worry within the backroom staff and fanbase at the Stadio Olimpico. Mourinho admitted that it would be difficult for him to return to domestic action this side of the new year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After allowing the swelling to go down, Roma carried out scans on Dybala and they revealed an injury to his left rectus femoris (one of the quadricep muscles). The Italian giants confirmed that he will be sidelined for a period of between four and six weeks. In the best case scenario, he could return for the Rome derby in the final game before the World Cup but, worst case scenario, he could miss out on a place in Argentina's World Cup squad with their first game at the tournament taking place on Tuesday, November 22.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DYBALA? It's all about rest and recovery now. He will be desperate to line up alongside Lionel Messi in Qatar and he will be fully aware that any setbacks in his return to fitness will hugely jeopardise his chances of playing in a second World Cup.