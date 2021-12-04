Drama Kings! Origi's late winner sends Liverpool wild and underlines title credentials

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Match Statistics

The scenes on the Liverpool bench said it all: absolute delirium.

It looked for all the world like they’d slipped up, missed their chance. And then up popped the Belgian with the penchant for the big moments.

Divock Origi has scored some of the most significant goals in the Reds’ recent history, and he was at it again here at Molineux, his 94th-minute strike giving Jurgen Klopp’s men a most precious victory, on an afternoon which had looked set to end in little other than frustration.

This 1-0 win sent Liverpool, briefly at least, to the top of the Premier League, and was celebrated accordingly by those who had made the short trip down the M6.

‘The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league,’ they sang. Ironic, but the last part may well be true.

Klopp’s side have certainly rediscovered that winning habit, that never-give-up mentality that was so prevalent during their title triumph two seasons ago.

They only get three points for this, but it will have felt like more as those players headed for the dressing room.

DIVOCK ORIGI COMES UP CLUTCH FOR LIVERPOOL LATE ON ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ef68npwbvx — GOAL (@goal) December 4, 2021

At the final whistle Klopp headed straight for Origi, wrapping his arms around the 26-year-old like a proud father. Why wouldn’t he? This was a big moment, for now and for the season.

Liverpool looked like they’d rue the opportunities they’d squandered earlier, most notably an extraordinary miss from Diogo Jota, who managed to hit Conor Coady on the line from six yards when it looked easier to score.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were denied by Jose Sa in the Wolves goal, and that final, killer touch was lacking throughout.

That was, at least, until in the fourth of five added minutes.

Virgil van Dijk picked the ball up in his own half and speared a trademark diagonal out to Salah, whose touch took him beyond Ki-Jana Hoever, the former Liverpool man, and into the penalty area.

Salah slipped the ball into Origi, who had darted to the near post. Origi’s first touch was perfect, allowing him to spin and fire past Sa with his left foot, sparking wild scenes.

On the touchline, Liverpool’s staff and players lost themselves in the moment. Kostas Tsimikas looked ready to explode. John Achterberg too. Klopp embraced his captain, Jordan Henderson.

Henderson had been the man withdrawn for Origi, 20 minutes from the end. A bold move which paid off big time in the end.

What is it about Liverpool? This was the 13th time they have won a Premier League game in stoppage time under Klopp, four more than any other team. They really are English football’s Drama Kings.

Origi, naturally, was smiling as he left the field, to be embraced by his team-mates. He was beaming as he conducted his post-match media duties, pitchside.

Every year we wonder if he will leave Liverpool, and every year he ends up staying. And every year, he produces things like this.

Add it to the collection, Divock. Diogo owes you the biggest hug of all.