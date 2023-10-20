Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Werder Bremen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to climb to the summit of the 2023-24 Bundesliga standings when they welcome Werder Bremen to Signal Iduna Park on Friday.

Currently fourth on the table but just two points off log leaders, Bayer Leverkusen at the start of matchday eight, Edin Terzic's men have won their last four league outings - last beating Union Berlin 4-2.

Meanwhile, Werder find themselves just two points off the teams in the relegation zone. Ole Werner's side suffered back-to-back league defeats against Darmstadt and Hoffenheim and drew 3-3 in a friendly with St. Pauli during the international break.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Werder Bremen kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EDT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT on October 20 in the United States (US).

How to watch Dortmund vs Werder Bremen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Mateu Morey and Julian Duranville are ruled out through knee and thigh injuries respectively, while Thomas Meunier is a doubt following his recent return from injury.

Niclas Fullkrug will be raring to face his former side, while Julian Brandt and Ramy Bensebaini are likely to see themselves walk back into the XI.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Werder Bremen team news

Naby Keita hasn't made the trip due to a hip injury that may keep him out of action till around early November.

Moreover, defenders Niklas Stark and Amos Pieper have muscle problems and are hence unlikely to start, but Jiri Pavlenka and Dudu are expected to shake off their niggles here.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Gross, Friedl; Weiser, Schmid, Lynen, Stage, Deman; Borre, Ducksch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dudu Defenders: Friedl, Pieper, Stark, Veljkovic, Jung, Weiser, Agu Midfielders: Lynen, Rapp, Gross, Stage, Optiz, Schmid, Bittencourt Forwards: Borre, Ducksch, Kownacki, Woltemade, Njinmah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Feb 11, 2023 Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Aug 20, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Werder Bremen Bundesliga Apr 18, 2021 Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga Dec 15, 2020 Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Feb 22, 2020 Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Useful links