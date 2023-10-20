Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to climb to the summit of the 2023-24 Bundesliga standings when they welcome Werder Bremen to Signal Iduna Park on Friday.
Currently fourth on the table but just two points off log leaders, Bayer Leverkusen at the start of matchday eight, Edin Terzic's men have won their last four league outings - last beating Union Berlin 4-2.
Meanwhile, Werder find themselves just two points off the teams in the relegation zone. Ole Werner's side suffered back-to-back league defeats against Darmstadt and Hoffenheim and drew 3-3 in a friendly with St. Pauli during the international break.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Dortmund vs Werder Bremen kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 2:30 pm EDT on October 20 in the United States (US).
How to watch Dortmund vs Werder Bremen online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Dortmund team news
Mateu Morey and Julian Duranville are ruled out through knee and thigh injuries respectively, while Thomas Meunier is a doubt following his recent return from injury.
Niclas Fullkrug will be raring to face his former side, while Julian Brandt and Ramy Bensebaini are likely to see themselves walk back into the XI.
Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Meunier
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
|Forwards:
|Haller, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen
Werder Bremen team news
Naby Keita hasn't made the trip due to a hip injury that may keep him out of action till around early November.
Moreover, defenders Niklas Stark and Amos Pieper have muscle problems and are hence unlikely to start, but Jiri Pavlenka and Dudu are expected to shake off their niggles here.
Werder Bremen possible XI: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Gross, Friedl; Weiser, Schmid, Lynen, Stage, Deman; Borre, Ducksch.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dudu
|Defenders:
|Friedl, Pieper, Stark, Veljkovic, Jung, Weiser, Agu
|Midfielders:
|Lynen, Rapp, Gross, Stage, Optiz, Schmid, Bittencourt
|Forwards:
|Borre, Ducksch, Kownacki, Woltemade, Njinmah
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 11, 2023
|Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Aug 20, 2022
|Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|Apr 18, 2021
|Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|Dec 15, 2020
|Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Feb 22, 2020
|Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga