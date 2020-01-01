Dortmund sporting director Zorc reiterates need to integrate ‘New Eto’o’ Moukoko into first team

The wonderkid is poised to make his BVB senior debut when he turns 16 in November

sporting director Michael Zorc has once again stressed on the need to integrate wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko into the first team.

The 15-year old Cameroonian-German forward has dazzled for BVB in the various youth categories with more than 150 strikes to his name including 34 in 20 outings during the cancelled Under-19 West championship.

Moukoko’s continuous fine displays meant it was difficult for the Dortmund senior team management to turn a blind eye on him and pushed to have the DFB lower the age limit to be drafted into the first team from 17 to 16 which was eventually granted.

This paves way for the Yaounde-born player to make his debut when he turns 16 on November 20.

"The coach and I talked this week about the fact that we want to integrate him into our team, that he immediately learns to train and play with adults," Zorc said in a press briefing ahead of Dortmund’s final Bundesliga game of the season at home to .

"As a result of the rule change, he can be used in the Bundesliga from November when he turns 16.

"We are very interested in involving the boys from the youth area with us. Of course, we know that we want to be at the top of the Bundesliga, that we want to play a good role in the . That means it's a big leap from the U-19 to the Bundesliga."

“Introducing young players from their own youth to the professional squad will always remain our focus, that's what Borussia Dortmund stands for".

Dortmund have nothing to fight for in the Bundesliga after clinched an eighth consecutive title.

The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit are however guaranteed second spot and a place in next season’s Champions League as they hold a seven-point lead over third-placed heading into Saturday’s finale.

Lucien Favre’s charges lifted the German Super Cup at the start of the season, seeing off Bayern 2-0 at the Signal Iduna Park. They reached the round of 16 of the Champions League but lost out to Paris Saint-German 3-2 on aggregate.

The men in yellow and black also lost out in the same round of the German Cup by the same 3-2 scoreline in a single leg to relegation-threatened .