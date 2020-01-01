Dorine Chuigoue inspires Real Betis comeback with first goal of the season

The Equatorial Guinea defender found the back of the net for the first time this term as her side earned a comeback against Valencia

Dorine Chuigoue scored her first league goal of the season in ’ 2-1 comeback win against in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola fixture on Wednesday.

On the back of a 1-0 win at Huelva, Real Betis were eager to earn back-to-back wins, this time against Valencia at home.

And the Equatorial Guinea international was afforded her sixth start of the season since joining the team from Logrono this summer.

The ambitious hosts started the game on the back foot as Marie Bonsegundo's strike after just seven minutes of action saw Pier Luigi Cherubino's team go into the half time break one goal down.

After the resumption of the second half, the Equato-guinean defender inspired her side's fightback when she headed in the important equaliser in the 65th minute of the encounter.

Nine minutes from time, Angela Sosa grabbed the winner to guarantee the hosts' second win of the season.

The strike counts as the 31-year-old’s first goal in 525 minutes, which includes six appearances for the Spanish outfit this season and she was in action for the entire duration against Valencia.

