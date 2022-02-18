Declan Rice has been urged to eschew offers to leave West Ham in the summer by comedian and superfan Russell Brand, with the comic claiming that the midfielder can become a club legend if he chooses to remain.

The England star has been linked with a move from London Stadium after he emerged as the centrepiece of David Moyes' remarkable Irons revival and helped the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 Final.

Boyhood club Chelsea have frequently been linked with a swoop for his services, but now Rice has been prevailed upon by comedian Brand to remain faithful to the club in an impassioned broadcast.

What has been said?

Asked by talkSPORT's Alan Brazil on what he would say to the midfielder, Brand launched into his plea, stating: "Don't go, Declan - stay! Be the Trevor Brooking of our time. Don't go the route of everyone!

"Stay with the heart, become a hero. We love you Declan. I knew Chelsea was your first love and it is obvious they're going to come calling, but we love you more. You can everything to us.

"You've learned that the tutelage at the feet of Mark Noble, be his apprentice, be everything. Be Devonshire, McAvennie, Paolo Di Canio, all rolled into one! Stay Declan, we love you!"

The bigger picture

Whether Brand's appeal cuts to Rice's core or not, West Ham are still likely to face a fight to keep the England international on the books over the summer transfer window.

Having cemented his place as a cornerstone of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, it is not only Chelsea who are likely to come knocking but several other suitors from the Premier League and abroad.

Moyes previously indicated that the Hammers would not sell cheap - but if RIce happens to have a release clause like that international team-mate Jack Grealish had at Aston Villa, questions remain over whether they will be able to keep hold of him.

