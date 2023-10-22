Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Eagles will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the high-powered Miami Dolphins in Week 7’s Sunday Night Football marquee matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, with the winner set to keep the best record in the NFL.

Dolphins vs Eagles | Sun Oct 23 | 20:20 ET Watch on Peacock

The Dolphins started in a sluggish manner last Sunday but came away with a comprehensive 42-21 Week 6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The win moved Miami to 5-1 on the season, keeping them firmly in first place in the AFC East and tying them for the best record in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the 5-1 Eagles are coming into this blockbuster encounter off the back of their first loss of the season, having dropped a 20-14 stunner to the New York Jets. They led 14-3 in the second quarter before giving up 17 unanswered points in an unprecedented defensive collapse.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

Dolphins vs Eagles kick-off time

Date October 22, 2023 Kick-off time 8:20 pm ET Venue Lincoln Financial Field

The NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles takes place at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 ET, with pre-game coverage to start at 19:00 ET.

How to watch Dolphins vs Eagles online

The Dolphins vs Eagles game will be broadcast live on Peacock. It couldn’t be easier to sign up for Peacock, the Premium Plan costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while the Premium Plus Plan - offering no advertisements - costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Team news and squads

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins defense could get a boost soon with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the Dolphins acquired in an offseason trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was limited due to a knee injury. He will not take the field when Miami faces Philadelphia on Sunday night as head coach Mike McDaniel looks to ease him back into action.

Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is sidelined with a groin injury. The same goes for starting center Connor Williams, while fullback Alec Ingold missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Kendall Lamm, Isaiah Wynn, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Durham Smythe, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Braxton Berrios

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Philadelphia's defense will face arguably their biggest challenge of the season Sunday night when Dolphins' star-studded offense come to town.

The health of the Eagles defense is crucial for this one with injuries mounting. Nick Sirianni's side have already shuffled through a raft of defensive backs following the season-ending injuries of cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson.

Darius Slay (knee) and Jalen Carter (ankle) were limited to individual training in Wednesday's practice, and are questionable for the Miami clash, while star right tackle Lane Johnson hobbled off the field in the Eagles' stunning 20-14 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday with a suspected ankle injury.

Players Offense A.J. Brown, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Olamide Zaccheaus, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Jalen Hurts Defense Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, James Bradberry, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship Special Teams Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Boston Scott

Head-to-Head record

Date Match Score 12/1/19 Eagles 31-37 Dolphins 11/15/15 Dolphins 20-19 Eagles 12/11/11 Eagles 26-10 Dolphins 11/18/07 Dolphins 7-17 Eagles 12/15/03 Eagles 34-27 Dolphins

