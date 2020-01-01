'Doesn't mean the weather has changed' - Guardiola plays down Manchester City's convincing Arsenal win

The Spaniard was quick to stress the importance of consistency over a single strong showing

manager Pep Guardiola compared his side's 4-1 win over Arsenal in the quarter-finals to a brief change in the weather.

Currently eighth in the Premier League, City have struggled for consistency this season; but they proved too strong for the Gunners on Tuesday night with three goals in the second half securing a comfortable victory.

Guardiola's side have been unusually lacklustre in front of goal at times this season and had struck just twice across their previous three matches.

While City did find their stride at the Emirates, their coach was quick to point out that one bright performance doesn't mean much if it isn't backed up.

"It's like in Manchester. It rains every day. When one day the sun rises it doesn't mean the weather is going to change," Guardiola said post-match.

"It is just one game but we will see what happens in the future, but we are happy to be in the semi-finals again, four years in a row.

"We started good, we struggled when they changed the set up. They started with five at the back and when they changed to four we struggled a little bit. Our play in the second half was much better and after the second and third goal in these kind of knockout games they are so important.

"We had to run a lot, the second goal was a keeper you know the situation we had, the third goal was offside. These kind of situations change the game.

"We started 15-20 minutes quite well apart from the goal early on when they were asleep when we scored. they changed to a back four and we had more problems to find our spaces.

"They didn't create much but we changed something at half-time to put one more player in the position that we needed and we were much better - apart from the second and third goal that were lucky - and we are in the semi-final and this is important for us."

The Carabao Cup final was recently pushed back from February to April next year in a bid to allow more fans to attend but Guardiola was keen to avoid thinking about the decider just yet.

"One step at a time please. I don't know where we will be in April," he said when asked about the reschedule.

"Now it is Newcastle and and we will see the draw, it is important to be there and we will fight to be there four years in a row."