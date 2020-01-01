Does Kane think he’s better than Tottenham? England captain’s transfer hint disappoints Barnes

The former Three Lions star believes the Tottenham striker should be committing to a club that needs him, rather than chasing glory elsewhere

legend John Barnes is disappointed at Harry Kane for hinting that he could seek a move away from , with the prolific striker being linked with a big-money transfer to .

A record-breaking £200 million ($250m) switch has been mooted for the Spurs star, with the 26-year-old admitting that the time may have come for him to consider offers from afar.

Despite being a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet, Kane is still waiting on a first piece of major silverware.

That ambition is said to be edging him towards the exits in north London, with it possible that the next window could deliver a new challenge.

Barnes feels Kane should be looking to help Spurs end their long wait for silverware, rather than taking the easy option elsewhere, with the former star having seen it drilled into him during his playing days that you cannot pick and choose when you want to commit to any given cause.

The ex-Three Lions winger told BonusCodeBets of the man who currently captains his country and the example set by a skipper from the past: “It's a bit sad when players say that [wanting to leave a club if it doesn't match their trophy ambitions].

“I remember Wayne Rooney said that about Man United and he got a new contract. That's a modern phenomenon.

“Rooney was the first when he came out and said that about the club's ambition matching his own, and Fergie wasn't particularly happy, but he had to give him a new contract.

“But fans accept that now, which I don't like, because fans should understand that your club is the most important thing, and if players aren't going to be committed unless you're winning, then you shouldn't be at the club.

“What he [Kane] should say is 'I'm going to be the player to stay at Tottenham and help them to win things'.

“As Bill Shankly said, ‘If you can't play for us when we lose, don't play for us when we're winning,’ and if you're a player, you're part of the reason you're not winning.

“So, if you think you're better than your team-mates, and you're blaming your team-mates for not winning, rather than looking at yourself, then that's a big problem for football club. So, that is not a good thing to say.”

Kane is expected to have plenty of suitors if he does become available on the open market, with United unlikely to be the only side in the running as fellow heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Barcelona circle.