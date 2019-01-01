Djeumfa: Enganamouit's one of Cameroon's best players for the past four years

The gaffer defended his decision to add the forward to his final list, insisting she will be useful at the Women's World Cup

Alain Djeumba has defended the inclusion of injury-plagued striker Gaelle Engamouit in his final 23-player squad.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for the Indomitable Lionesses in 2019 due to her battle with a recurring ligament injury over the past three years.

Despite concerns over Enganamout's fitness, the gaffer insists the 2015 African Women's Footballer of the Year will be an asset for the team in .

Article continues below

"Gaelle [Enganamouit] is one of our best players for the past four years," Djeumfa told BBC Sport.

"She has experience and can always spring a surprise. We think she will be an asset for us.

"We are going with only the best players because we want to go as far as possible."

Cameroon will start their World Cup campaign against Canada on June 10 in and Djeumfa will be hoping Enganamouit will be fit in time for their opener.