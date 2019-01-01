Dj Arafat: Gervinho dedicates brace in Parma's win to late Ivorian artist

The Ivory Coast international paid homage to the music star after scoring two goals in Saturday's Coppa Italia outing

After scoring a brace in 's 3-1 win over Venezia, Gervinho paid tribute to the late Ange Didier Houon, popularly known as Dj Arafat with his celebration at Stadio Tardini.

The 32-year-old found the back of the net in the ninth and 72nd minutes to send Parma to the fourth round of the on Saturday.

Last week, Gervinho joined other African stars in paying tribute to Dj Arafat after he passed away in a road accident in Abidjan.

Following his second goal on Saturday, the former and forward paid homage to the fallen Coupe-Decale star by raising a white shirt which has the artist's picture and reads 'Rest In Peace Dj Arafat'.

Hommage de Gervinho à DJ Arafat. Sublime pic.twitter.com/3IgJu2a8dR — Ben Sylla (@aboufama) August 17, 2019

Dj Arafat was one of the most popular music stars in with audiences across French-speaking Western and Central African countries.