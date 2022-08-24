Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The final batch of Champions League qualification spots are up for grabs- here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will finalise its lineup this week as the last batch of qualifying play-offs take place, with Dinamo Zagreb set to host Bodo/Glimt at Stadion Maksimir in a second-leg encounter.

Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The Norwegian side hold a slender one-goal lead from the pair's first-leg encounter - but that narrow gap means that it is all still to play for when it comes to the Croatian side.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt Date Aug 24, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Galavisión fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Dinamo Zagreb roster Goalkeepers Zagorac, Nevistić, Livaković Defenders Moharrami, B. Šutalo, Lauritsen, Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, J. Šutalo, Perić, Dilaver Midfielders Ademi, Ivanušec, Gojak, Baturina, Bočkaj, Ljubicic, Marin, Tolić Mišić Forwards Petković, Emreli, Drmic, Rukavina, Menalo, Špikić, Oršić

Defeat in Norway is far from fatal to Zagreb's hopes, and they'll still be backing themselves to get the job done this week.

But 90 minutes is a long time in football, and if they even concede just once, they will find themselves with a likely mountain to climb.

Predicted Dinamo Zagreb starting XI: Livakovic; Ristkovski, Sutalo, Peric, Ljubicic; Tolic, Misic; Ademi, Orsic, Menalo; Petkovic.

Position Bodo/Glimt roster Goalkeepers Lund, Haikin, Andersen Defenders Sery, Sampsted, Høibråten, Wembangomo, Amundsen, Moe, Kubr, Johnsplass Midfielders Pellegrino, Grønbaek, Vetlesen, Saltnes, Konradsen, Vetti, Sjøvold, Hagen, Mugisha, Tjaerandsen-Skau Forwards Solbakken, Espejord, Sørli, Hussein, Koomson, Salvesen

Bodo/Glimt's exploits in Europe last term are something of a footnote following Roma's Europa Conference League win, but they nevertheless have shown themselves more than capable of taking a crucial scalp.

Do they have enough in the tank to see this trip to Croatia through however and book their place in the group stages of the continent's biggest club competition?

Predicted Bodo/Glimt starting XI: Haikin; Sampsted, Hoeibraaten, Amundsen, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Hagen, Saltnes; Mvuka, Pellegrino, Salvesen.

Last five results

Dinamo Zagreb results Bodo/Glimt results Zagreb 5-2 Osijek (Aug 20) Bodo/Glimt 2-2 HamKam (Aug 20) Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Zagreb (Aug 16) Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Zagreb (Aug 16) Zagreb 4-1 Hajduk (Aug 13) Sarpsborg 1-4 Bodo/Glimt (Aug 12) Zagreb 4-2 Ludogorets (Aug 9) Žalgiris 1-1 Bodo/Glimt (Aug 9) Varaždin 1-1 Zagreb (Aug 5) Bodo/Glimt 7-0 Odd (Aug 6)

Head-to-head