Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will finalise its lineup this week as the last batch of qualifying play-offs take place, with Dinamo Zagreb set to host Bodo/Glimt at Stadion Maksimir in a second-leg encounter.
The Norwegian side hold a slender one-goal lead from the pair's first-leg encounter - but that narrow gap means that it is all still to play for when it comes to the Croatian side.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt
|Date
|Aug 24, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
The service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Galavisión
fubo TV
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Dinamo Zagreb roster
|Goalkeepers
|Zagorac, Nevistić, Livaković
|Defenders
|Moharrami, B. Šutalo, Lauritsen, Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, J. Šutalo, Perić, Dilaver
|Midfielders
|Ademi, Ivanušec, Gojak, Baturina, Bočkaj, Ljubicic, Marin, Tolić Mišić
|Forwards
|Petković, Emreli, Drmic, Rukavina, Menalo, Špikić, Oršić
Defeat in Norway is far from fatal to Zagreb's hopes, and they'll still be backing themselves to get the job done this week.
But 90 minutes is a long time in football, and if they even concede just once, they will find themselves with a likely mountain to climb.
Predicted Dinamo Zagreb starting XI: Livakovic; Ristkovski, Sutalo, Peric, Ljubicic; Tolic, Misic; Ademi, Orsic, Menalo; Petkovic.
|Position
|Bodo/Glimt roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lund, Haikin, Andersen
|Defenders
|Sery, Sampsted, Høibråten, Wembangomo, Amundsen, Moe, Kubr, Johnsplass
|Midfielders
|Pellegrino, Grønbaek, Vetlesen, Saltnes, Konradsen, Vetti, Sjøvold, Hagen, Mugisha, Tjaerandsen-Skau
Forwards
|Solbakken, Espejord, Sørli, Hussein, Koomson, Salvesen
Bodo/Glimt's exploits in Europe last term are something of a footnote following Roma's Europa Conference League win, but they nevertheless have shown themselves more than capable of taking a crucial scalp.
Do they have enough in the tank to see this trip to Croatia through however and book their place in the group stages of the continent's biggest club competition?
Predicted Bodo/Glimt starting XI: Haikin; Sampsted, Hoeibraaten, Amundsen, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Hagen, Saltnes; Mvuka, Pellegrino, Salvesen.
Last five results
|Dinamo Zagreb results
|Bodo/Glimt results
|Zagreb 5-2 Osijek (Aug 20)
|Bodo/Glimt 2-2 HamKam (Aug 20)
|Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Zagreb (Aug 16)
|Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Zagreb (Aug 16)
|Zagreb 4-1 Hajduk (Aug 13)
|Sarpsborg 1-4 Bodo/Glimt (Aug 12)
|Zagreb 4-2 Ludogorets (Aug 9)
|Žalgiris 1-1 Bodo/Glimt (Aug 9)
|Varaždin 1-1 Zagreb (Aug 5)
|Bodo/Glimt 7-0 Odd (Aug 6)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|16/8/2022
|Bodo/Glimt 1-0 Zagreb