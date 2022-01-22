Digne & Cash knocked to floor by bottle thrown from angry Everton fans as duo celebrate Aston Villa goal

Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were both knocked to the floor by projectiles thrown at the pair by Everton supporters while celebrating Aston Villa's opener in the pair's Premier League clash on Saturday.



Emi Buendia netted a header from the former's corner deep into inury-time, just before the break at Goodison Park as Duncan Ferguson's latest interim tenure got underway against old Liverpool enemy Steven Gerrard in the opposite dugout.



Yet as the visitors raced over to celebrate, both former Toffees man Digne - who only arrived at Villa this month after falling out of favour with previous boss Rafa Benitez - and Cash were struck by bottles hurled from the stands, forcing both down onto the turf.



More to come...

