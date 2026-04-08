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FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Diego Simeone admitted that the minutes following José María Álvarez’s late goal at Camp Nou were anything but easy for his Atlético Madrid side. The Argentine coach, known for his stoic demeanour, acknowledged the emotional whirlwind that swept through the visitors’ bench as the ball nestled into the net. Speaking after the final whistle, Simeone said, “What we went through after Álvarez’s goal wasn’t easy.” His words captured the raw intensity of a clash that had oscillated between hope and heartache, underscoring the fine line between triumph and torment in La Liga’s most heated derbies

Barcelona
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
D. Simeone
Spain
Argentina

What lies in store for Atlético in the second leg? The question hangs heavy over the club’s supporters and staff alike as they prepare for the decisive encounter. Having secured a slender advantage in the first meeting, Diego Simeone’s side now knows that ninety minutes of intense focus, disciplined tactics and clinical finishing could secure a place in the next round. Yet the opposition will not roll over; they too have studied the video, identified weaknesses and honed set-pieces. For Atlético, the challenge is twofold: first, to defend with the kind of organised solidarity that has become their hallmark; second, to exploit the inevitable gaps that will open when their opponents push forward in search of goals. The return fixture promises high stakes, nervy moments and, for the winners, a sweet reward.

Diego Simeone hailed his side’s disciplined, collective display after Atlético Madrid secured a 2-0 first-leg win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Simeone said: “We defended in a very organised manner and worked well as a unit to prevent the opposition from imposing their powerful attack, which we know so well. This team has won 22 of their last 23 matches and scored in every one of them, so organised defence was our top priority.”

“Apart from the opening 15 minutes, when we carved out two or three promising chances, we couldn’t create as many openings as we would have liked,” he acknowledged. “Their high press denied us time and space to play.”

He continued: “Then came the moment we were looking for; Julián Álvarez made an excellent run. I was far from the play, but his superb control of the ball allowed him to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper. After that, the foul was clear, VAR intervened, and the referee showed the red card. From there, Julián finished brilliantly.”

On the second half, Simeone noted, “After the break, the visitors switched to counter-attacks instead of their customary structured play. As time passed, they tried to pull one back, throwing on more forwards.”

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

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“We spent most of the game protecting a 1–0 lead, then a 2–0 advantage, yet we could not find that third goal that would have killed the contest,” he explained. “That final blow is never simple when the margin is slim and the stakes are high.”

Simeone then looked ahead: “The opposition kept their cool and secured a good result on home soil. We know what awaits us next Tuesday; it will be huge, but we are ready.” In essence, the Atlético boss acknowledged that his side had to defend deeper and absorb pressure in the second half, while also creating chances to kill the game. He praised Barcelona’s resilience yet made clear that his own players remain focused and fully prepared for the return leg in Madrid. With the tie still in the balance, Simeone’s post-match analysis underlines the fine line between success and failure in big European nights. His side will now regroup, review the 2–1 scoreline, and seek to turn temporary frustration into motivation when the teams meet again on Tuesday.

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