Didier Ze leads Royal Antwerp past Kossounou's Club Brugge

The Cameroon international found the net as the Great Old ended the Blue-Black’s 12-match unbeaten run in the Belgian top flight

Club Brugge suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Royal Antwerp in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A showdown, with Cameroon international Didier Lamkel Ze among the goalscorers.

Prior to the clash staged at the Jan Breydel Stadium, the Blue-Black had gone on a run of 12 games without losing. Nevertheless, their Juggernauts got halted by the resolute visitors.

Lifted by their 4-2 defeat of Kortrijk in their last encounter, the Great Old showed they meant business by taking a ninth-minute lead through Ze who profited from an assist from Ortwin de Wolf.

Receiving a long pass by the Belgian goalkeeper, the 24-year-old pushed the ball forward, maintained his balance, before firing past a stranded Simon Mignolet.

That deficit spurred the hosts into action, albeit, they could not get the equaliser as Frank Vercauteren’s men put up a solid defensive display coupled with an inspiring goalkeeping by De Wolf.

Two minutes before the half-time break, the visitors doubled their advantage from the penalty mark. With referee Nicolas Laforge pointing to the spot following Clinton Mata’s poor challenge on Dylan Batubinsika, Lior Refaelov coolly dispatched the ensuing kick past Mignolet who dived the wrong way.

Philippe Clement’s team came out stronger in the second-half, yet their attacking forays met a strong resistance from the Antwerp-based outfit.

A minute before full time, they were reduced to ten men after Noa Lang was given the marching orders for a second caution – and that killed off their aspirations of getting at least a draw.

Ze, who now boasts of six goals in 15 league outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign, was in action from start to finish as well as compatriot Martin Hongla and Congo’s Nill De Pauw. Whereas, Frank Boya (Cameroon), Abdoulaye Seck (Senegal), Bruny Nsimba (Angola), Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo) and Opoku Ampomah (Ghana) played no role in the triumph.

For Club Brugge, Angola’s Mata and Cote d’Ivoire’s Odilon Kossounou played all 90 minutes, while Nigeria’s David Okereke and Senegal’s Youssouph Badji were unused substitutes.

With this result, Royal Antwerp occupy the second spot in the Jupiler League log after accruing 54 points from 31 outings - 16 points behind leaders Club Brugge.