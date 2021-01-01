Krepin Diatta: Monaco complete signing of Club Brugge forward

The French Ligue 1 club has completed the signing of the Senegal international on a permanent deal

Krepin Diatta has joined on a five-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian First Division A side .

The deal brings an end to Diatta's three-year stay in Brugge as he gets set for a new adventure at Stade Louis II.

The 21-year-old started his European career at Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 before he earned a move to Club Brugge in January 2018, where he scored 18 goals in 72 Belgian First Division A matches.

Article continues below

More teams

👋 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙆𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙣 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖 🇲🇨

𝙻𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚞 𝚜𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎 👌#WelcomeKrepin pic.twitter.com/NIWnouUMO6 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) January 21, 2021

During his stay in , the 21-year-old won two First Division A titles, the Super Cup and he also made his debut in the .

Diatta's arrival will be expected to boost Niko Kovac’s squad as they currently sit fourth in the standings with six points behind leaders .

In his reaction, the international disclosed his readiness to repay the confidence the Monegasques have in him.

“I am very happy to get involved with AS Monaco and to have the opportunity to progress in a recognized and ambitious club in the French championship whose history everyone knows,” Diatta told the club website.

“I look forward to discovering this new environment and working hard with my new teammates to give the club back the confidence it has placed in me.”

On the international scene, Diatta has established himself as a regular fixture in the Senegal national team since he made his debut in a 2-0 win over Madagascar in March 2019.

He has made 10 appearances for the Teranga Lions and was part of Aliou Cisse's team that finished second at the 2019 .

Thanks to his impressive performances in , Diatta – after scoring a goal in seven appearances – was decorated as the Young Player of the Tournament.

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, meanwhile, raved about how the 21-year-old will boost Kovac’s team with his qualities.

Mitchell said; “Like his qualities of percussion, dynamism, his skills in finishing but also his versatility and his international experience despite his young age, Krepin brings together many assets that will fit into the modern style of play advocated by Niko.

“The arrival of Krepin is part of the club's desire to further raise the quality level of the group for this season and to continue to build on the long term.”