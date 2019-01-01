Habib Diallo’s second-half effort hands Metz a draw at Strasbourg

The Senegal international registered his side’s first goal of the season in their 1-1 draw against Strasbourg

Habib Diallo was on target as Metz and play out a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture on Sunday.

Adrien Thomasson ensured the home side head into the break on top through his 21st-minute effort.

However, Diallo restored parity for the visitors in the 47th minute, courtesy of an assist from compatriot Opa Nguette.

Both sides then probed each other for the winner but it wasn’t to be as the game ended in a share of the spoils.

Senegalese trio of Diallo, Nguette and Ibrahima Niane featured for Metz, as did ’s Digbo Maiga, Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu and ’s Alexandre Oukidja and Farid Boulaya.

Ivory Coast international Lamine Kone was the only African to feature for Strasbourg on Sunday evening.

Metz will be counting on their numerous African stars when they take on AS on August 17.