Diagne one of the best strikers in the world – Club Brugge’s Deli

The Senegal international endured a difficult time during his temporary stay at Jan Breydel Stadium but the Ivorian is in no doubt of his quality

centre-back Simon Deli has praised Mbaye Diagne and insisted he is one of the best strikers in the world.

Diagne scored four goals in 12 appearances for the Blue and Black before he was banned from the team after defying his coach to take a penalty in the game against back in November.

Diagne is now set to return to his parent club after his six-month loan deal ended and despite his difficult time at Jan Breydel Stadium, Ivorian defender Deli has praised the 28-year-old.

“Diagne is a great striker, one of the best in the world. When he came to Club Brugge, he was not in good shape and did not make a difference right away,” he told SportX.

Article continues below

“I spoke to him until the last day but everyone has their own character. I guess He didn't want to stay at Club Brugge, I don't know. "

Diagne scored 10 goals in 12 league appearances last season for Galatasaray and will hope to pick up from where he left on his return.