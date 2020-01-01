Dessers & Ehizibue earn Nigeria call-ups as Leicester City’s Iheanacho returns

The duo will be in line to feature for the Super Eagles in upcoming fixtures after featuring prominently for their teams this season

Gernot Rohr has included FC Cologne’s Kingsley Ehizibue and Heracles Almelo's Cyriel Dessers in his latest squad, while forward Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the team.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars on March 26 in a 2021 qualifier before heading to Freetown for the return leg at the Siaka Stevens Stadium four days later.

Nigeria are currently sitting top of Group L on six points, having won all two of their fixtures to date.

Dessers has been handed his first international call up after scoring 15 goals in 25 Dutch topflight outings.

The striker is joined in the 24-man squad by right-back Ehizibue, who is a regular for Cologne in the German .

There is, however, no place for Paul Onuachu, Henry Onyekuru and Francis Uzoho. Elsewhere, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the squad after a year hiatus.

If Nigeria pick up another win against the Leone Stars, their spot in next Afcon will be guaranteed, which might give Rohr the opportunity to blood the younger members of his squad in other qualifiers.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi ( , ); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye ( , )

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD , ); Leon Balogun ( Athletic, ); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong ( FC, ); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Koln, Germany)

Midfielders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, ); Etebo Oghenekaro ( FC, Spain); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow , ); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, ); Alexander Iwobi ( FC, England); Victor Osimhen ( OSC, ); Moses Simon (FC , France); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain); Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo, The ); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins , France)