Derby County duo Bennett & Lawrence charged with drink driving

The pair will appear in court next month over a collision involving two vehicles, with their club expected to launch a formal inquiry

duo Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have both been charged with drink driving following an incident in the late hours of Tuesday.

The attacking pair, who have been mainstays of the club in recent years, were arrested shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening following a collision involving two vehicles.

Neither player was injured in the incident but the club is expected to launch a formal inquiry imminently.

"Two men have been charged with drink driving after a collision involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC at the junction of Burley Lane and the A6 at Allestree, last night shortly before midnight (Tuesday, 24 September)," Derbyshire Police noted in an official statement.

"Mason Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield and Tom Lawrence, 25, of Duffield were arrested at the scene and charged earlier today.

"They are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 15 October at 9.30am."

A club spokesman confirmed to Goal: “We are aware of an incident that took place on 24th September 2019.

“Because of ongoing legal proceedings, the club will not be making further comment at this time.”

Former youth international Bennett, a product of the academy ranks at Pride Park, was a regular member of Frank Lampard's side during last season's run to the Championship play-off final, while star Lawrence featured for his country in their most recent batch of fixtures earlier this month.

County have struggled so far this season under new manager Phillip Cocu, with just the one win in the second tier, though they have only lost twice in eight games.

Along with Lampard's exit, the club has also lost England international Mason Mount, who returned with their former coach to following his loan spell.

They currently sit 18th in the division, having drawn 1-1 with league leaders at the weekend thanks to a late goal from Chris Martin in injury time.

The Rams next play on Saturday, knowing that they currently sit only three points above the relegation zone.