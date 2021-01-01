Deportivo Cali vs America de Cali: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

One of Colombia's hardest-fought derbies takes place on Thursday with the hosts looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs America

Deportivo Cali go into Thursday's Clasico Vallecaucano looking to extend their lead at the top of the Apertura table.

After 11 games the hosts sit one point ahead of Santa Fe, who have a bye-week and will not have the chance to make up the distance until they meet Envigado on March 20.

Cali, however, have struggled as of late, drawing their last four games after starting the season in blistering fashion with six wins and a tie.

America, meanwhile, lie a lowly 10th, albeit with a game in hand over most of the sides above them in the standings.

A win over their arch-rivals would see the Diablos Rojos break into the top eight and stay in play-off contention.

Deportivo Cali vs America is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 11 5pm/8pm Deportivo Cali vs America Fanatiz

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 12 12:15pm/3:15pm La Equidad vs Envigado Fanatiz March 12 5pm/8pm Tolima vs Jaguares Fanatiz March 13 2:30pm/5.30pm Pasto vs Alianza Petrolera Fanatiz March 13 5pm/8pm Patriotas vs Millonarios Fanatiz March 14 2:35pm/5:35pm Aguilas Doradas vs Medellin Fanatiz March 14 5pm/8pm Atletico Nacional vs Junior Fanatiz March 15 5pm/8pm Bucaramanga vs Once Caldas Fanatiz March 16 5pm/8pm Deportivo Pereira vs Boyaca Fanatiz

