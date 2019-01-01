Transfers
Dennis Bonaventure, Anderson Esiti sent off as Club Brugge hold Gent

The Nigerian players were shown the red card by referee Bram Van Driessche at Jan Breydel Stadium in a Belgian top-flight game

Dennis Bonaventure and Anderson Esiti were sent off as Club Brugge held Gent to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A encounter.

Gent started the tie impressively after Jonathan David scored the curtain raiser after 18 minutes.

The Buffalos were then reduced to ten men after Esiti who had previously been cautioned by referee Bram Van Driessche in the 56th minute received his second booking six minutes later and was subsequently sent off.

The home team soon capitalised on their numerical advantage as Lois Openda levelled proceedings.

With 15 minutes left to play, the Blue-Black suffered a setback as Bonaventure was shown a straight red card – the first in his career.

Despite the draw, Club Brugge remain in the second spot with 45 points from 24 games while Gent are fifth with 38 points from the same numbers of matches.

Brugge travel to face Cercle Brugge while Gent play host to Royal Excel Mouscron, both on February 10.

