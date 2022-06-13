Denmark vs Austria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Will the visitors be able to strike back after a loss in the pair's first meeting earlier this month?

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The UEFA Nations League continues on Monday, with Denmark and Austria set to meet in a Group A1 contest. Denmark currently leads the group, while Austria is in second place.

Watch Denmark vs Austria on fuboTV (try for free)

These sides met on the second matchday of this competition, with Denmark winning 2-1 after a late goal from Jens Stryger Larsen.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Denmark vs Austria Date June 3, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 2 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Denmark roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Iversen, P. Jensen Defenders Vestergaard, Maehle, Christensen, Stryger Larsen, Wass, Boilesen, Andersen, Kristensen, Nelsson Midfielders M. Jensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Billing Forwards Braithwaite, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Skov

Denmark is coming off its first loss of the UEFA Nations League group stage, falling 1-0 on Friday to Croatia. Despite taking 14 shots, Denmark managed just one on target.

Despite the loss, the team maintains a two-point lead in Group A1, with wins over France and Austria.

In the last Nations League, Denmark finished second to Belgium in its group. But the team is well-positioned to improve on that this time around despite being in arguably the toughest group in the competition.

Predicted Denmark starting XI: Nelsson, Vestergaard, Andersen, Maehle, Jensen, Hojbjerg, Nissen, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Poulsen

Position Austria roster Goalkeepers Lindner, Pentz, Fraisl Defenders Alaba, Lainer, Trimmel, Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Wöber, Trauner, Friedl Midfielders Lazaro, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Ljubicic, Wolf Forwards Arnautović, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Onisiwo, Kalajdžić

Through three matchdays, Austria has had every possible result, beating Croatia, losing to Denmark and drawing with France.

The most recent match was that French draw. The team played the defending Nations League winners tough, with Andreas Weimann scoring a first-half goal and the team almost managing to steal the win before an 83rd-minute equalizer from Kylian Mbappé.

Austria’s win against Croatia was its only win so far in 2022.

Predicted Austria starting XI: Trimmel, Posch, Alabam Friedl, Seiwald, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Ljubicic, Kalajdzic; Pentz

Last five results

Denmark results Austria results Denmark 0-1 Croatia (Jun 13) Denmark 3-0 Serbia (Mar 29) Austria 1-2 Denmark (Jun 6) Austria 1-2 Denmark (Jun 6) France 1-2 Denmark (Jun 3) Croatia 0-3 Austria (Jun 3) Denmark 3-0 Serbia (Mar 29) Austria 2-2 Scotland (Mar 29) Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Mar 26) Wales 2-1 Austria (Mar 24)

Head-to-head