Denmark vs Austria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The UEFA Nations League continues on Monday, with Denmark and Austria set to meet in a Group A1 contest. Denmark currently leads the group, while Austria is in second place.
These sides met on the second matchday of this competition, with Denmark winning 2-1 after a late goal from Jens Stryger Larsen.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Denmark vs Austria
|Date
|June 3, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 2
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Denmark roster
|Goalkeepers
|Schmeichel, Iversen, P. Jensen
|Defenders
|Vestergaard, Maehle, Christensen, Stryger Larsen, Wass, Boilesen, Andersen, Kristensen, Nelsson
|Midfielders
|M. Jensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Billing
Forwards
|Braithwaite, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Skov
Denmark is coming off its first loss of the UEFA Nations League group stage, falling 1-0 on Friday to Croatia. Despite taking 14 shots, Denmark managed just one on target.
Despite the loss, the team maintains a two-point lead in Group A1, with wins over France and Austria.
In the last Nations League, Denmark finished second to Belgium in its group. But the team is well-positioned to improve on that this time around despite being in arguably the toughest group in the competition.
Predicted Denmark starting XI: Nelsson, Vestergaard, Andersen, Maehle, Jensen, Hojbjerg, Nissen, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Poulsen
|Position
|Austria roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lindner, Pentz, Fraisl
|Defenders
|Alaba, Lainer, Trimmel, Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Wöber, Trauner, Friedl
|Midfielders
|Lazaro, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Ljubicic, Wolf
|Forwards
|Arnautović, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch, Weimann, Onisiwo, Kalajdžić
Through three matchdays, Austria has had every possible result, beating Croatia, losing to Denmark and drawing with France.
The most recent match was that French draw. The team played the defending Nations League winners tough, with Andreas Weimann scoring a first-half goal and the team almost managing to steal the win before an 83rd-minute equalizer from Kylian Mbappé.
Austria’s win against Croatia was its only win so far in 2022.
Predicted Austria starting XI: Trimmel, Posch, Alabam Friedl, Seiwald, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Ljubicic, Kalajdzic; Pentz
Last five results
|Denmark results
|Austria results
|Denmark 0-1 Croatia (Jun 13)
|Denmark 3-0 Serbia (Mar 29)
|Austria 1-2 Denmark (Jun 6)
|France 1-2 Denmark (Jun 3)
|Croatia 0-3 Austria (Jun 3)
|Austria 2-2 Scotland (Mar 29)
|Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Mar 26)
|Wales 2-1 Austria (Mar 24)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/6/2022
|Austria 1-2 Denmark
|10/12/2021
|Denmark 1-0 Austria
|3/31/2021
|Austria 0-4 Denmark
|10/16/2018
|Denmark 2-0 Austria
|3/3/2010
|Austria 2-1 Denmark