Denmark vs Northern Ireland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denmark will take on Northern Ireland in their next group game of the EURO 2024 qualifiers at the Parken Stadium on Friday.
Following a disappointing World Cup, Denmark began their qualification for the European championship with a 3-1 win over Finland. However, they followed that up with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Kazhakhstan, making this third group stage game all the more important. Young striker Rasmus Hojlund is in fine form with four goals in his last two games, and Denmark will be confident of pick up their second group stage victory on Friday.
Northern Ireland also started their qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over San Marino, with Dion Charles scoring a brace in the game. A 0-1 defeat against Finland in the second fixture has complicated things for the visitors.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Denmark vs Northern Ireland kick-off time
|Date:
|June 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2.45pm EDT
|Venue:
|Parken Stadium
The Parken Stadium is set to host the Euro 2024 qualifier between Denmark and Northern Ireland on June 16, Friday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Denmark vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams
|fuboTV
|Watch here
The game will be shown live on fubo for audiences in the United States. The match highlights will be available on the platform a few hours after the full-time whistle and live updates of the game will be available here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Denmark team news
There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Denmark. Premier League regulars Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joachim Andersen and Philip Billing are all expected to play a part for Denmark in their upcoming group games.
Experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is poised to take part in his 92nd game for the Red and Whites, and 20-year-old Hojlund is expected to take the lead at the other end of the field.
Denmark predicted XI: Schmeichel; Bah, Kjar, Christensen, Maehle; Norgaard, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Wind; Hojlund
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Rønnow, Mads Hermansen
|Defenders:
|Simon Kjær, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Mæhle, Mathias Jørgensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah
|Midfielders:
|Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Philip Billing, Morten Hjulmand
|Forwards:
|Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind, Jesper Lindstrøm, Mohamed Daramy, Rasmus Højlund
Northern Ireland team news
Northern Ireland's squad features notable Premier League players such as Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal and left-back Jamal Lewis from Newcastle United.
Captain Jonny Evans is set to add to his impressive 100 international caps, forming a central defensive trio alongside Craig Cathcart and Ciaron Brown in a 3-5-2 formation.
Due to the absence of key players like Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Conor Washington, and Corry Evans, manager O'Neill has handed out caps to Callum Marshall, Aaron Donnelly, Lee Bonis, and Sean Goss.
Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, Brown; Bradley, McNair, Charles, Thompson, Lewis; Charles, Whyte
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Luke Southwood
|Defenders:
|Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Ciaron Brown, Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Aaron Donnelly
|Midfielders:
|Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Ali McCann, Shea Charles, Paddy Lane, Ethan Galbraith, Isaac Price, Sean Goss
|Forwards:
|Gavin Whyte, Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles, Conor McMenamin, Matty Kennedy, Dale Taylor, Lee Bonis, Callum Marshall
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 2007
|Northern Ireland 2-1 Denmark
|Euro qualifiers
|October 2006
|Denmark 0-0 Northern Ireland
|Euro qualifiers
|September 2001
|Denmark 1-1 Northern Ireland
|World Cup qualifiers
|October 2000
|Northern Ireland 1-1 Denmark
|World Cup qualifiers
|October 1993
|Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland
|World Cup qualifiers