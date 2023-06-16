Denmark vs Northern Ireland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Denmark and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark will take on Northern Ireland in their next group game of the EURO 2024 qualifiers at the Parken Stadium on Friday.

Following a disappointing World Cup, Denmark began their qualification for the European championship with a 3-1 win over Finland. However, they followed that up with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Kazhakhstan, making this third group stage game all the more important. Young striker Rasmus Hojlund is in fine form with four goals in his last two games, and Denmark will be confident of pick up their second group stage victory on Friday.

Northern Ireland also started their qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over San Marino, with Dion Charles scoring a brace in the game. A 0-1 defeat against Finland in the second fixture has complicated things for the visitors.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

Date: June 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Parken Stadium

How to watch Denmark vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTV Watch here

The game will be shown live on fubo for audiences in the United States. The match highlights will be available on the platform a few hours after the full-time whistle and live updates of the game will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Denmark. Premier League regulars Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joachim Andersen and Philip Billing are all expected to play a part for Denmark in their upcoming group games.

Experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is poised to take part in his 92nd game for the Red and Whites, and 20-year-old Hojlund is expected to take the lead at the other end of the field.

Denmark predicted XI: Schmeichel; Bah, Kjar, Christensen, Maehle; Norgaard, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Wind; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Rønnow, Mads Hermansen Defenders: Simon Kjær, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Mæhle, Mathias Jørgensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Philip Billing, Morten Hjulmand Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind, Jesper Lindstrøm, Mohamed Daramy, Rasmus Højlund

Northern Ireland team news

Northern Ireland's squad features notable Premier League players such as Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal and left-back Jamal Lewis from Newcastle United.

Captain Jonny Evans is set to add to his impressive 100 international caps, forming a central defensive trio alongside Craig Cathcart and Ciaron Brown in a 3-5-2 formation.

Due to the absence of key players like Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Conor Washington, and Corry Evans, manager O'Neill has handed out caps to Callum Marshall, Aaron Donnelly, Lee Bonis, and Sean Goss.

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, Brown; Bradley, McNair, Charles, Thompson, Lewis; Charles, Whyte

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Luke Southwood Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Ciaron Brown, Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Aaron Donnelly Midfielders: Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Ali McCann, Shea Charles, Paddy Lane, Ethan Galbraith, Isaac Price, Sean Goss Forwards: Gavin Whyte, Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles, Conor McMenamin, Matty Kennedy, Dale Taylor, Lee Bonis, Callum Marshall

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2007 Northern Ireland 2-1 Denmark Euro qualifiers October 2006 Denmark 0-0 Northern Ireland Euro qualifiers September 2001 Denmark 1-1 Northern Ireland World Cup qualifiers October 2000 Northern Ireland 1-1 Denmark World Cup qualifiers October 1993 Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland World Cup qualifiers

