‘Denis deserves statue outside Mandela Stadium’ - Twitter reacts as Onyango quits Uganda

Dennis Mabuka
Uganda keeper Denis Onyango.
The 36-year-old custodian left many in shock after he called it quits from national team duty on Monday

The East African region has taken to social media to pay tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who officially retired from Uganda's national team, ending a 16-year international career.

Having amassed over 70 caps with the Cranes since 2005, Onyango announced his retirement on Monday just five days after another player – midfielder Hassan Wasswa – also quit playing for the Cranes after his 13-year international career which came with 75 caps.

Onyango’s time with Uganda also came to an end exactly two weeks after they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals under his captaincy after losing their final group match 1-0 to Malawi in Blantyre to finish third.

The decision by the long-serving custodian has been received with mixed reactions with a number of football lovers feeling he should not have taken the decision as he is ‘too young’ to quit international football.

Below is how Twitter reacted across Africa after learning of Onyango’s decision to quit the Cranes.

