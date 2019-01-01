‘Dembele could edge Firmino out at Liverpool’ – Murphy favours Barcelona winger over Coutinho

The former Reds midfielder believes that any raid on Camp Nou this summer should be bringing in a French forward, not a familiar Brazilian playmaker

Ousmane Dembele would be a “fantastic signing for ”, says Danny Murphy, with the winger considered to be a better option for the Reds than Philippe Coutinho.

A raid on the ranks at Camp Nou continues to be mooted for those at Anfield.

Some 18 months on from agreeing to part with international Coutinho, it has been suggested that the 27-year-old could be brought back to Merseyside.

He is not the only Barca star said to be in Liverpool’s sights, though, with World Cup winner Dembele considered to be an alternative target.

Murphy believes a move for the Frenchman would make sense, telling bwin: “Dembele would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool.

“He’s not had the best time at Barcelona, but clearly has an abundance of talent and the ability to win games by himself.

“If he can recapture his belief in his ability then Liverpool would have a formidable front three with him, [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah.

“When playing to his potential, I think he would edge [Roberto] Firmino out of the first team.

“Firmino is the type of player that would raise his own game and everyone’s around him if Dembele came into the team.

“He’ll fight for his place week in, week out and, if you’re not giving your all on the pitch, then Firmino will be right there to take it.”

Murphy is not convinced that Liverpool should be looking to re-sign Coutinho, with there better options out there when it comes to trying to bolster the ranks of creativity available to Jurgen Klopp.

The former Reds midfielder added: “Liverpool would be taking a step backwards if they re-signed Coutinho.

“Coutinho is at his best when playing in a central three, not wide left. If he were to come back, he would change the dynamic of the team and it would disrupt the balance.

“Liverpool’s midfield three are all super athletes who defend as much as they attack, which they’ll lose if playing Coutinho there.

“Klopp had the ability to try a different formation once Coutinho departed and the results speak for themselves. It would be risky to revert back to accommodating Coutinho.

“There’s always room for a creative player, but Liverpool should be looking at a player like Ousmane Dembele or [Wilfried] Zaha, not Coutinho.”