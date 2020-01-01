Demba Ba reveals what was said in Basaksehir dressing room after PSG racism incident

The former Newcastle and Chelsea forward has lifted the lid on a passionate response behind the scenes that was led by Enzo Crivelli

Basaksehir striker Demba Ba has revealed what was said in the dressing room during Tuesday’s aborted clash with .

The fixture was abandoned with only 13 minutes played after the fourth official allegedly used racist language to pinpoint Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo for a red card.

The incident sparked remarkable scenes on the sidelines, including Ba confronting the officials.

Ultimately, Basaksehir did not elect to continue the fixture with the same referees and the game was restarted a day later, with PSG defeating the Turkish side 5-1.

Former and Newcastle striker Ba, though, has lifted the lid on what was said in the dressing room as the Turkish side discussed whether they should continue the game.

“It started by speaking to the right and to the left, and then some raised their voices to say: ‘Either we all go out or none of us go out,’” Ba told BeIn Sport.

“I was surprised by the reaction of certain players, notably Enzo Crivelli.

“I told him: ‘Enzo, if they all go out, you go out. You’re 25 years old, you go out.

“If you knew the violence with which he yelled at me to say: ‘No, I’m not going out.' These are things that must be eradicated from the football field and if we don’t do anything today, it will continue.

“He decided not to play on and he was followed by the team. They all stayed and we played the following day.”

Ba won acclaim for his reaction to the incident. Having started on the bench, he remonstrated with the officials: "You never say, 'This white guy, that white guy.' But when it's a black guy, you have to say, 'This black guy.'"

After the fixture was ultimately played, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti commented to RMC Sport: "We are watched by millions of people and we must set an example. We made a gesture by deciding with the other team not to play.

"The fourth official should be punished, to set an example for everyone, including our kids, and for him to change.

"The smartest thing was to stop playing. We will try to set even more examples in the future.

"It's a personal matter for everyone – some players were more affected than others. There were no conditions yesterday to finish the game.

"There are more important things in life and we are done today. Now we are happy with the match, to have won and we are moving forward."

UEFA is set to open an investigation into the accusations of racism.