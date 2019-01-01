'Defensively, he’s a disaster!' - Moreno's Barcelona links stun Liverpool legend

Steve Nicol would be amazed to see a player released by the Reds end up at Camp Nou, while he has also been discussing Divock Origi's future

Talk of Alberto Moreno linking up with following his release by has Reds legend Steve Nicol stunned, with the Spanish full-back considered to be “a disaster” defensively.

The 26-year-old, along with England international striker Daniel Sturridge, is leaving Anfield at the end of his contract.

He walks away as a winner, but has struggled to justify the faith shown in him when snapped up from in 2014.

Moreno is now expected to head home, with it suggested that he could even be acquired by champions Barca as back-up to Jordi Alba.

Nicol, who has kept a close eye on events at Anfield over recent years, would be amazed to see a proposed deal put in place, telling ESPN FC: “Surprise? It would be an absolute shock.

“I mean, listen, the truth is Moreno going forward is really good on the ball - I’m being kind here, really good.

“Defensively, he’s a disaster.

“Quite frankly, the reason Barcelona got beat 4-0 by Liverpool was partly down to the two full-backs.

“Surprisingly, Alba can’t defend properly.

“So why are they going to go and get another full-back who can’t defend? It makes no sense to me at all.

“Moreno no question is moving. He’s not going to Barcelona, no.”

While Liverpool have already agreed to part with Moreno, Nicol believes a similar call should be made with Divock Origi despite the Belgian forward making an important contribution to the club’s Champions League triumph in 2018-19.

The Scot added on a 24-year-old forward who netted the match-clinching second goal in a 2-0 final win over : “For Liverpool’s sake, they should get rid of him and I think he has to go for his own sake.

“But for Liverpool’s sake, they have got themselves into a place now where they need to think how they can take themselves to the next level.

“And for me the next step is by making the squad bigger and better and I don’t think that Origi makes the squad better.

“Whenever he has played, generally for [Roberto] Firmino to give him a break, the level has dropped and that is why they need to let him go.

“Now, he is going to be remembered at the club for ever and a day, not only for the goals in the Champions League final and semi-final, but also for the one against .

“So he will be remembered, but unfortunately he is just not good enough to be playing at the level that Liverpool need to be.

“He has never really become an automatic starter at Anfield and that has affected him.”