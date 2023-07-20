DeAndre Yedlin reveals Lionel Messi message in Inter Miami players' WhatsApp group as he makes generous gesture for Leonardo Campana

DeAndre Yedlin revealed Lionel Messi's message in Inter Miami's WhatsApp group as he made a generous gesture towards team-mate Leonardo Campana.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper was finally unveiled, following a slight rain delay, at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday amid huge fanfare. The ceremony drew immense interest and tickets were in demand even for Inter Miami players. Campana did not want to miss the unveiling of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and was looking for passes. He enquired in Inter Miami's WhatsApp group for spare tickets and the man himself came to his rescue.

WHAT THEY SAID: "On Sunday, Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat if anybody has any tickets. I didn't even know whether Messi was in the group chat yet, but he popped up straightway and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straightaway like that. From there I was just like 'Woah!' You know what I mean. Like straight off the bat, they maybe know each other for three days or something. But to show that generosity is a great fresh example of how he (Messi) is," Yedlin told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is set to make his debut as an Inter Miami player in a Leagues Cup opener against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul on July 21. Ticket prices for the match have already shot through the roof with reselling website Vivid Seats now listing entrance passes for Friday’s fixture at $110,000.

WHAT NEXT? The demand for tickets to watch Messi will continue to surge, at least in the near future, as anticipation grows for his MLS bow against Charlotte FC on August 21. Passes for that game have been reported to be selling at around $288.