De Ligt, Sancho and Vinicius headline FUT Future Stars in FIFA 19

EA Sports unveiled 21 players under the age of 23 with cards based on their future potential

Matthijs de Ligt, Jadon Sancho and Vinicius headline the list of 21 players recognized as FUT Future Stars in FIFA 19.

EA Sports unveiled the full squad on Friday after previously teasing the team throughout the week in a follow-up to the highly popular Team of the Year promotion.

The list is based around potential breakout stars of 2019 with each player receiving an upgraded card to represent future potential.

Players like Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford or Gabriel Jesus were not included in the squad, which was selected to reflect players who have yet to truly shine on the world's stage.

The full squad will be included in packs starting Friday at 6 p.m. GMT.

Vinicius and De Ligt are the two highest rated players with 92-rated cards that rival some of the best in the game, with the remaining players receiving ratings from 91 down to 86.

Sancho comes in with a 90-rated card and is joined by fellow Englishmen Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the squad. Arsenal starlet Matteo Guendouzi is also in to represent the Premier League.

France is particularly well-represented with five total players in Guendouzi, Houssem Aouar, Alban Lafont, Dayot Upemecano and Ferland Mendy all included, while Barcelona's Arthur is joined by fellow Brazilian Eder Militao in the squad as well.

In addition to the 21-player team released on Friday, there will be six more Future Stars available through SBCs and Objectives while fans will also vote for a final player, the Fan's Future Star, by casting their vote in a special Player Pick.

The players eligible in the vote are Brahim Diaz, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Allan Saint-Maximin, Reiss Nelson and Krzysztof Piatek.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI