De Ligt: People at Juventus laugh at me because I don't wear designer clothes

The 21-year-old claims that he wants his star to shine brightest on the pitch, not off it, preferring to focus more on his game than his appearance

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has said that people within the club sometimes laugh at him for the clothes he wears, as he prefers to go for comfort over style while others deck themselves out in expensive designer gear.

Still just 21, the Netherlands international has already been with the Bianconeri for two years, having quickly established himself as a key player despite his young age.

Mentality likely plays a big part in the starlet's rapid rise – even if the laser focus on his profession can sometimes lead to jibes from his team-mates.

What has been said?

Speaking to de Volkskrant, De Ligt said: “I always dress the way I am dressed now. I'm just not a big fan of expensive designer clothes.

“I am Matthijs, I am myself and you will not see me going to training in a tailored suit, it's just that simple. My profession is football player. I want to be a star on the field.

“Sometimes I get laughed at at the club for what I wear, but I don't care. As long as I feel good with my behaviour and how I dress, I am satisfied.

“The most important thing is to perform well on the field, then people respect you much more than when you're wearing certain clothes.”

Hero in a normal boy's clothing

One change De Ligt has had to get used to, however, is the passion with which football is treated in Italy, with the centre-back admitting that while he enjoys being revered, he also likes returning to his home country for the peace and quiet.

“That's the funny thing here,” he said of Turin and beyond. “Whether you play well or play badly, you remain a hero to the supporters. They look up to footballers so much here.

“In the Netherlands, I was just a normal boy who happened to play football. In Italy, footballers stand above average members of society. That's just what it's like here.

“I like the appreciation, but it's also nice to walk around in the Netherlands without being approached so much!”

Bigger picture

Sitting in fifth place in Serie A, Juventus have only one more game with which to secure Champions League football for next season. If Napoli and AC Milan win their remaining games, however, Andrea Pirlo's outfit will be lining up in the Europa League in 2021-22.

