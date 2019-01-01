De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Juventus - Raiola

Although a deal is in place for the Dutch international defender's salary, a fee has not been agreed with Ajax, says the super-agent

An agreement on personal terms in in place between Matthijs de Ligt and , says the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Although the defender’s salary arrangements are ready, a fee for the transfer is not in place between the Italian champions and De Ligt’s current team, .

The 19-year-old will report to training with the Eredivisie title-holders on Monday, while the two clubs try to come to terms over his fee.

“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club wants to deal with this,” Raiola told De Telegraaf.

