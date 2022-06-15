De Jong 'flattered' by Man Utd transfer interest - so will Ten Hag finally get his man?

The Barcelona midfielder is the Red Devils' leading target - but the Dutchman's comments about staying put have sparked concern among fans

Manchester United are not giving up on Frenkie de Jong - despite the Netherlands international insisting Barcelona are the biggest club in the world - so will they actually get him?

Erik ten Hag has made the midfielder his leading target in his first transfer window at Old Trafford and United are locked in talks over a deal.

They are adamant they will not pay over the odds for the 25-year-old, with Ten Hag also looking at alternative options, but United’s new manager believes he will be reunited with the player he worked with at Ajax.

What has De Jong said about Man Utd interest?

De Jong spoke publicly about United’s pursuit of him after the Netherlands' game against Wales on Tuesday night, saying: "You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player.

"But I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news."

The latest comments reiterate what De Jong has said in the past about wanting to remain at Barca, but it may well be taken out of his hands.

United’s interest in De Jong/Eriksen points to a shift in strategy. Traditionally they have not been effective in picking up ‘second phase signings.’

Players who haven’t worked out after a big move (De Jong) or free transfers (Eriksen).

Bayern/Juve have been very good at it #mufc — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) June 15, 2022

Will Man Utd sign De Jong?

Despite his comments, there is growing belief inside Old Trafford that De Jong is open to a move and is keen to work with Ten Hag again.

Barca’s willingness to sell also makes it likely that he will walk away from Camp Nou this summer - a sticking point is how much the Catalan giants will demand for the player.

As reported by GOAL, Barca were prepared to listen to offers around the €60 million (£51m/$63m) mark.

But there are growing concerns at United that Barca will try to drive the price up, knowing how eager Ten Hag is to land De Jong.

Frenkie de Jong responds to Manchester United transfer rumours 👀 pic.twitter.com/sJXVr78ZkT — GOAL (@goal) June 15, 2022

They are adamant they will not be held to ransom over their targets this summer, as has been the case in the past, while United pulled out of the race to sign Darwin Nunez to avoid a bidding war with Liverpool.

New chief executive, Richard Arnold, wants to make a statement in his first transfer window and is determined to spend wisely.

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Ten Hag wants five new signings and discussions have already been held with Christian Eriksen.

Getty

Denzel Dumfries is among the targets at right-back, while Ajax pair Antony and Jurrien Timber are seen as forward and central defensive options.

Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig is another player of interest in what will be a busy summer for Ten Hag.

