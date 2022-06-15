De Jong 'flattered' by Man Utd transfer interest - so will Ten Hag finally get his man?
Manchester United are not giving up on Frenkie de Jong - despite the Netherlands international insisting Barcelona are the biggest club in the world - so will they actually get him?
Erik ten Hag has made the midfielder his leading target in his first transfer window at Old Trafford and United are locked in talks over a deal.
They are adamant they will not pay over the odds for the 25-year-old, with Ten Hag also looking at alternative options, but United’s new manager believes he will be reunited with the player he worked with at Ajax.
Editors' Picks
- Man Utd's best transfers of all time: From Cantona to Ronaldo
- Antonio Nusa: The Norwegian Neymar set to cause chaos with Haaland & Co
- The 20 best football boots of all time: Where to buy Ronaldo's iconic Mercurial Superfly series and more
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
What has De Jong said about Man Utd interest?
De Jong spoke publicly about United’s pursuit of him after the Netherlands' game against Wales on Tuesday night, saying: "You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player.
"But I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news."
The latest comments reiterate what De Jong has said in the past about wanting to remain at Barca, but it may well be taken out of his hands.
Will Man Utd sign De Jong?
Despite his comments, there is growing belief inside Old Trafford that De Jong is open to a move and is keen to work with Ten Hag again.
Barca’s willingness to sell also makes it likely that he will walk away from Camp Nou this summer - a sticking point is how much the Catalan giants will demand for the player.
As reported by GOAL, Barca were prepared to listen to offers around the €60 million (£51m/$63m) mark.
But there are growing concerns at United that Barca will try to drive the price up, knowing how eager Ten Hag is to land De Jong.
They are adamant they will not be held to ransom over their targets this summer, as has been the case in the past, while United pulled out of the race to sign Darwin Nunez to avoid a bidding war with Liverpool.
New chief executive, Richard Arnold, wants to make a statement in his first transfer window and is determined to spend wisely.
Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?
Ten Hag wants five new signings and discussions have already been held with Christian Eriksen.
Denzel Dumfries is among the targets at right-back, while Ajax pair Antony and Jurrien Timber are seen as forward and central defensive options.
Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig is another player of interest in what will be a busy summer for Ten Hag.