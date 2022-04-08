De Bruyne will need ‘right club’ to keep playing beyond the end of Man City contract

Kevin De Bruyne is open to the idea of prolonging his playing days beyond the end of his current Manchester City contract, but he is reluctant to speculate on where he could be at that point as he will need “the right club, the right challenge” in order to retain professional ambition.

That is not a problem at present, with the 30-year-old Belgium international looking to chase down more major honours in 2021-22 and add to what is already an enviable collection of medals.

He will be back for more next season, as he works on a contract through to 2025, but is wary of predicting when a distinguished career could come to a close and if he could seek another challenge away from the Etihad Stadium at some stage.

What has been said?

Two-time PFA Player of the Year De Bruyne told Metro when quizzed on his future plans and whether he is currently at his peak: “I don’t know about my prime years.

“There is a misconception that you are past your prime at 31! I feel good and I’m playing good, so hopefully I can carry on for as long as possible.

“I have another three years on my contract here and that’s a long time. As long as I’m fit and feel happy I’ll play but it’s hard to decide now how long that will be.

“I can see myself still playing at 35, 36 but it has to be the right club, the right challenge.”

The bigger picture

De Bruyne signed his most recent contract with City in May 2021, with a two-year extension to his previous terms agreed at that stage.

He has remained a talismanic presence for the Blues since then and is fast closing in on 300 appearances for the club.

That mark will be hit before the current campaign is out, with Pep Guardiola’s side continuing to chase down silverware at home and abroad.

City continue to occupy top spot in the Premier League table, ahead of a crunch clash with Liverpool on Sunday, are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and hold a 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final encounter.

