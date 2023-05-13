DC United vs Nashville SC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When DC United hosts Nashville SC at Audi Field on Saturday night, the goal for the Black and Red will be to further secure their spot in the MLS playoffs.

After an acceptable but unspectacular start, the hosts are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, while the visitors are currently in third place and are looking to cut the gap on the league-leading New England Revolution.

It can be argued that DC United has made progress this season, given their 14 points from 11 games, despite finishing last in the Eastern Conference previously. However, they have played a game more than the teams in their region, so they will need to win their upcoming match to remain in the top 10.

Although they had a rough start at Audi Field, winning only one of their first four home games, they have improved significantly, winning their last two home games without conceding a goal.

However, their away form has declined in the last few weeks, as they have lost their last two away games after impressive wins against Orlando City and CF Montreal.

So far this season, Nashville has been very efficient AT the back, conceding only six goals in the MLS, the fewest of any team in either the Eastern or Western Conference.

In fact, the Music kept clean sheets in three of their previous four matches across all competitions, most recently defeating Dallas 2-0 in the US Open Cup, restricting their opponents to just one shot on goal throughout the game.

Nashville is currently only six points behind league leaders New England Revolution, and they will be trying to cut the GAP by winning their fifth game on the trot against opponents against whom they have a tremendous record.

DC United vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and Nashville face off on May 13 at the Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this weekend. Taxiarchis Fountas is likely to return to the lineup having recovered from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Pines, Williams; Ruan, Klich, Canouse, O'Brien, Greene; Fountas, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will once again be without Nick DePuy who is yet to feature for the Music this season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Head-to-Head Record

In the four official games they have played against each other, DC United have never won against Nashville SC, with the Music having won thrice.

