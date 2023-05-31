DC United vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When DC United and CF Montreal meet on Wednesday, both will be vying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The visitors enter the game one point behind their opponents with a game in hand, and a win for either would be enough to move them ahead of Orlando City in seventh place.

After finishing at the bottom of the MLS standings last season, DC United will be expecting much better results from manager Wayne Rooney this season.

The great England striker left Derby County in July to move to the American capital, but he could not turn the club's fortunes around, and they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season.

However, Rooney's team has only eight points fewer than their total points haul from 34 games last time out, putting them on the verge of the automatic playoff qualification spots in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Montreal finished second in the Eastern Conference last season, their best-ever league result, with former head coach Wilfried Nancy taking them to the final eight of the playoffs for the third time since joining MLS in 2012.

However, they were defeated 3-1 by New York City FC, and Hernan Losada was appointed as Montreal's manager after Nancy left for Columbus Crew.

Le CFM has been a mixed bag under their new manager, winning six and drawing eight league matches, with their goal difference being significantly worse than anyone else's in the Eastern Conference, indicating that they have a lot to work on in the coming months.

DC United vs Montreal kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and Montreal face off on May 31 at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Pines, Williams; Durkin, Canouse, O'Brien, Samake; Klich, Dajome, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Montreal team news

Mason Toye is out yet again due to a left knee injury, Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain, and James Pantemis is also out with a shoulder injury.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Corbo, Camacho, Waterman; Herrera, Choiniere, Wanyama, Lappalainen; Lassiter; Duke, Offo

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda Forwards Quioto, Offor, Sunusi

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between DC United and CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact) have ended on equal footing with both teams accruing two wins each and scoring an equal number of goals.

Useful links