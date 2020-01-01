Davies making Bayern Munich ‘very happy’ as club president lauds ‘real hit’

The Canada international has been starring for the Bundesliga champions, with Herber Hainer picking him out a standout performer in 2019-20

Alphonso Davies has been picked out as one of the stars of ’s title-winning season by the club’s president, with Herbert Hainer describing the Canada international as a “real hit” who has made the German giants “very happy”.

A highly-rated 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on a European stage.

Having been snapped up by Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer of 2018, a cautious approach was expected to be taken with a hot prospect.

Davies was, however, to work his way into contention quicker than many expected and has taken in 39 appearances across all competitions in 2019-20 – scoring three goals.

The Canada international has established himself as Bayern's first-choice left-back, earning a Golden Boy nomination in the process.

A big future is now being predicted for Davies, with Hainer among those to have hailed his current ability and undoubted potential.

He told Bayern’s official website when asked to name his players of the season: “It's hard to single out one person in this great team, they were all sensational.

“But the development of Alphonso Davies has given me a lot of pleasure.

“He's been a real hit: he is absolutely top-class on the pitch and with his young, fresh manner, he is well on the way to becoming a popular figure.

“The boy makes us very happy.”

Davies helped Bayern to and DFB-Pokal glory in 2020, with a dominant force in German football – who remain in the hunt for Champions League glory this season – determined to ensure that such a standing is maintained.

Hainer added: “We are faced with three fundamental challenges: 1) How do we manage to remain established as a top international club? 2) How do we position ourselves financially for this goal, in line with the previous Bayern philosophy of always observing financial prudence? And 3) the social question: How do we remain accessible, how do we perceive our role in society, how do we do justice to the fans so that we still have a sold-out Allianz Arena in ten years' time?

“How can we ensure that FC Bayern remains attractive? Nowadays, we need clear structures and content that everyone supports.”