David Villa announces his retirement after purchasing USL club

The Spanish attacker will hang up his boots at the end of the season in Japan

Former star David Villa has confirmed his plans to retire once the current J-League season finishes.

The 37-year-old has been playing for Japanese side Vissel Kobe this year with three league matches remaining before an Emperor's Cup semi-final in late December.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Villa revealed he will be hanging up his boots, declaring he wanted to finish his career while he was still performing at a decent level.

"I have always told myself that I would prefer to leave football, before football leaves me," Villa said.

Kobe confirmed the Spanish attacker's final game will take place on December 7 against Jubilo Iwata, meaning he won't take part in the club's remaining cup games.

Villa's career has spanned 19 years and began in with Gijon before subsequent moves to Zaragoza, , Barcelona and .

After spending most his club career in his homeland, Villa then ventured to New York City in 2015, where he spent four seasons before joining Kobe earlier this year.

The attacker has scored 12 times and contributed two assists across 26 appearances with the club currently 10th in the J-League.

Across his club career, Villa claimed three titles, three Copa del Reys and won the in 2011 with Barcelona.

Internationally, the Spaniard represented his country 98 times winning Euro 2008 before also lifting the World Cup two years later.

Villa has recently turned his attention to life after football after securing USL franchise rights for New York-based Queensboro FC in America this week.

“I lived and played in New York for four years. I know what a special place Queens is,” Villa said. “I love the cultures, the food, the people and their passion for life and, of course, soccer.

"There is no other place like it in the world. It’s a dream to help build this football club in Queens and I couldn’t choose a better location.

"We’ve worked for many years on this. The opportunity to start a brand new team in a city like New York, in a borough like Queens, where the people are as passionate about soccer as I am, is huge!

"I'm very happy with my career. I'm very proud. I have loved this sport from the beginning of my life. I have tried to do my best to bring this sport everywhere. And the future now is Queens."